Amputee hopes to ‘crutch myself all the way’ to Snowdon summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Amputee hopes to ‘crutch myself all the way’ to Snowdon summit

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 12.03am
Amputee Matt Edwards hopes to summit Snowdon on Saturday on crutches (Matt Edwards/PA)
Amputee Matt Edwards hopes to summit Snowdon on Saturday on crutches (Matt Edwards/PA)

An amputee who hopes to “crutch myself all the way” to the summit of Snowdon is to don a t-shirt with the words “no leg, no excuse” to show that you can achieve success in the face of adversity.

Matt Edwards plans to climb Mount Snowdon in North Wales with his friend Jack Sharpe on Saturday, with the added challenge of doing the hike on crutches and as an amputee, following the loss of his left leg below the knee five years ago.

“I was in a traffic collision when I was travelling to work on my motorbike,” the 24-year-old from Portsmouth told the PA news agency.

“I was in an induced coma and I woke up on Christmas Eve without a limb and I was only 19 years old.”

Man lying on floor with his hands on his head
Matt Edwards lost his left leg below the knee in a traffic collision at the age of 19 (Matt Edwards/PA)

He added that due to a lack of family support at the time and finding it “physically and mentally hard” to process what had happened, he turned to alcohol and drugs and spent time in rehab for three weeks  from February to March 2019.

“At one point, I was drinking every day for about six months and became addicted to cocaine and that’s when I got sectioned in mid-February 2019 for drug-induced psychosis.

“Even before that, I was homeless and was just being a scrounger.”

The initial shock and difficulty coming to terms with what happened developed into Mr Edwards turning his life around and a new-found lust for fitness and helping others.

Man boxing a punching bag
Matt Edwards created a boxing charity (Matt Edwards/PA)

“I’ve created a charity called Boxing for the Brain before the pandemic and I help people who have low self-esteem, no confidence,” he said.

“When I got out of rehab they told me I needed a hobby to keep my mind away from drugs and alcohol and when I found boxing and punched the bag for the first time, it was an instant stress reliever.

“I knew instantly that I could help a lot of people through this and have helped a lot of people get clean, sober and even housed and even just act as a shoulder to cry on.

“I believe God gave me the accident to get me to change my life around.”

Man standing next to a bike and holding it
Matt Edwards said he hopes to complete the challenging hike in under six hours (Matt Edwards)

As the impromptu challenge – which Mr Edwards has always wanted to do and was inspired by his fitness journey – edges ever closer, he said he would love to complete the hike in under six hours.

“I’m taking knee pads, so if it does get extra slippery at the top, I will be crawling on my knees for the rest of the journey,” he added.

Fundraising for the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Charity (SANDS) as part of the challenge is to serve as the motivation for the avid boxer, with a family member having a close connection to stillbirth.

“Last year, my brother-in-law Callum went through a stillbirth and it broke him dramatically – it really, really affected him,” he said.

“That’s why I chose SANDS to raise money for – it is in remembrance of Vienna Bowden, his baby girl.

“I also wanted the challenge to have a charity aspect because when you get half way and you feel like giving up – your arms are dead and your ankles are hurting, you’re soaking wet and slipping and sliding – that gives you the push to the top.

“I have an abscess on my leg at the moment so cannot use my prosthetic leg, so I will crutch myself all the way to the summit.”

Man doing a push-up, with a tyre near his foot
Matt Edwards said he wants the challenge to inspire others to push themselves (Matt Edwards/PA)

He added that seeing the outpouring of support through donations, which have exceeded £300, and the messages have also given him a boost to complete the hike.

“It’s nice to know that people out there are following my journey,” he said.

Despite admitting “the thing is, I haven’t actually trained for this”, he hopes others will be encouraged to believe in their capabilities more.

“I just hope people look at me and think, if he can do it, I can do it and that is why I will be wearing a t-shirt with the words ‘no leg, no excuse’ on it,” he said.

“I also want to show that I don’t have a disability, I have a different ability.”

Mr Edwards fundraising page can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/amputee-attempts-to-climb-mount-snowdon

More information about SANDS can be accessed here: https://www.sands.org.uk/

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
2
Fire engines outside the property in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
Fire crews tackle blaze at Perth house
3
Dundee United target Bill Hamid in action for DC United. Image: Angel Marchini/Shutterstock
Dundee United set to snap up USA international goalkeeper Bill Hamid
4
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
5
Council leader John Alexander. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson.
Council tax: 4.75% rise confirmed for Dundee – How much will you pay?
2
6
Wolfy and his owner, Ric May. Image: DC Thomson
Therapy dog stolen from Dundee street
7
The homes will be built on empty land in Stanley. Image: Google Street View
Dozens of new homes to be built in Perthshire village
8
One of the Dundee e-bike stations in Albert Square.
Dundee e-bike scheme’s future in doubt as operator starts liquidation process
9
John King was killed in the crash.
Stock car racer killed Fife Royal Navy veteran in A92 tragedy and fled accident…
10
The Culross film crew in action
Fife village steps in to Christmas as festive film shoot begins

More from The Courier

George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer
Alasdair Morrison denied the breach, claiming he forgot to notify police.
Perthshire paedophile forgot he was on register, then blamed police for his breach
Svetlana Pokhova pictured in Perth High Street. Image: Phil Hannah.
VIDEO: How Perth is helping woman heal after fleeing the 'horror' of Ukraine war…
Calum McRoberts would be "devastated" if the Deposit Return Scheme gets pushed back again. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire ghillie leads local litter picker calls to introduce Deposit Return Scheme now
Kelly Somerville.
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
Dundee Ride-On manager Brian Bellman and Peter Docherty, former CEO of Embark Platform, trying out the e-bikes at Dundee Waterfront in November 2021. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee's roads not fit for ill-fated e-bike scheme, say city's cyclists
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kevin Estrada/Shutterstock (9131865a) U U2 in Concert - 30 May 1983
Bono and U2 literally hit the heights at Dundee's Caird Hall in 1983
Domino's abandoned their Forfar appeal. Image: Google
Domino’s shelve Forfar outlet appeal
Tracey Pedder runs Nourish in Cupar. Image: Fife Business Gateway.
How a Fife town is bucking the trend and reducing the number of empty…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented