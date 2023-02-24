Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic attacked by pitch invader in PSV clash By Press Association February 24 2023, 1.15am A PSV supporter punches Sevilla’s goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic in the face (Peter Dejong/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic was attacked by a fan during his side’s Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven on Thursday. A supporter ran on the pitch in the closing stages of the play-off tie and appeared to punch the Serbian keeper. Dmitrovic, who had a brief spell at Charlton earlier in his career, wrestled the pitch invader to the ground before stewards arrived to take the individual away. Sevilla’s goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic restrains a PSV supporter (Peter Dejong/AP) The keeper finished the match as his side progressed 3-2 on aggregate despite a 2-0 second-leg defeat. “He came and pushed me from behind,” Dmitrovic told reporters after the game, according to Sevilla’s website. “He was probably angry about the result and a bit crazy already. He tried to hit me and I managed to grab him and wait for security to arrive. “It’s never nice to see this in football. It shouldn’t happen and from now on I hope these things are well punished.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Body found at Fife beauty spot 2 Fire crews tackle blaze at Perth house 3 Dundee United set to snap up USA international goalkeeper Bill Hamid 4 Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9? 5 Council tax: 4.75% rise confirmed for Dundee – How much will you pay? 2 6 Therapy dog stolen from Dundee street 7 Dozens of new homes to be built in Perthshire village 8 Dundee e-bike scheme’s future in doubt as operator starts liquidation process 9 Stock car racer killed Fife Royal Navy veteran in A92 tragedy and fled accident… 10 Fife village steps in to Christmas as festive film shoot begins More from The Courier Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer Perthshire paedophile forgot he was on register, then blamed police for his breach VIDEO: How Perth is helping woman heal after fleeing the 'horror' of Ukraine war… Perthshire ghillie leads local litter picker calls to introduce Deposit Return Scheme now Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months Dundee's roads not fit for ill-fated e-bike scheme, say city's cyclists Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went… Bono and U2 literally hit the heights at Dundee's Caird Hall in 1983 Domino’s shelve Forfar outlet appeal How a Fife town is bucking the trend and reducing the number of empty… Editor's Picks Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9? Council tax: 4.75% rise confirmed for Dundee – How much will you pay? Claims of ‘broken promises’ as funding for Big Noise music programme in Dundee withdrawn Exam appeals disparity: Find out how many results were successfully challenged in Tayside and Fife schools Dundee United set to snap up USA international goalkeeper Bill Hamid Thursday court round-up — Twitter tittle-tattle and hot tub fury Fire crews tackle blaze at Perth house Love cocktails? Here’s where you’ll find the best ones in Perth Kinross woman with debilitating illness finds success as an artist Fife-based SNP transport minister jeered for praising train services in the region Most Commented 1 Claims of 'broken promises' as funding for Big Noise music programme in Dundee withdrawn 2 EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government 3 How Dundee's influential SNP group could propel Humza Yousaf to first minister 4 Dundee brown bin permit costs to rise again in 2024 5 Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister 6 Dundee’s Humza Yousaf favourite to become next SNP leader after disastrous 24 hours for Kate Forbes 7 Perthshire's John Swinney 'profoundly' disagrees with Kate Forbes' views on gay marriage 8 KIRSTY STRICKLAND: SNP's Kate Forbes can't run from questions about her religious beliefs 9 SNP veteran Fergus Ewing votes against his own party in anger at A9 dualling failure 10 Two men charged after raid at Dundee bar uncovers £300,000 worth of cannabis plants