The heavy toll of Russia’s war in Ukraine one year on

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 8.57am
Internally displaced people look out from a bus at a refugee centre in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, on March 25, 2022 (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/PA)
Internally displaced people look out from a bus at a refugee centre in Zaporizhia, Ukraine, on March 25, 2022 (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/PA)

Quantifying the toll of Russia’s war in Ukraine remains an elusive goal a year into the conflict.

Estimates of the casualties, refugees and economic fallout from the war produce an incomplete picture of the deaths and suffering. Precise figures may never emerge for some of the categories international organisations are attempting to track.

UN human rights experts count civilians killed and wounded, but know their tally falls significantly short. Neither Russia nor Ukraine has provided an updated account of their troop losses.

Here are some of the numbers as Friday marks one year since Russian forces invaded Ukraine.

The evolution of an invasion

Roughly 5,000 missile strikes, 3,500 airstrikes and 1,000 drone strikes – Firepower that Russia has launched against Ukraine over the past year, according to Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov, a senior official in the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

18 – The percentage of total Ukrainian land controlled by Russian forces as of Thursday, according to the think tank The Institute for the Study of War. That is down from 27% on March 23, before Ukrainian counteroffensives recaptured vast areas of land — but up from the 7% held by Russia and Russia-aligned separatists before February 24, 2022, as part of an armed rebellion in eastern Ukraine that began in 2014, and Russia’s annexation of Crimea that year.

POLITICS Ukraine
(PA Graphics)

71,905 – Potential Russian war crimes — killings, kidnappings, indiscriminate bombings and sexual assaults — that are under investigation by Ukraine’s prosecutor-general. Reporting by The Associated Press and Frontline, recorded in a public database, has independently verified 639 incidents that appear to violate the laws of war.

The casualties

8,006 – Confirmed civilian deaths in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, through to February 15, according to the UN human rights office. The office uses strict methodology and says verification of thousands of reported casualties is still pending in Russian-occupied cities such as Mariupol, Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk.

3,382 – Civilian deaths in Ukraine recorded by the UN rights office for March 2022, the highest number for a single month of the war.

13,287 – Civilians injured in the conflict over the last year, according to the UN.

5,937 – Russia’s most recent count, from September, of its troops killed in Ukraine since February 2022.

Around 200,000 – Western estimate of Russian troops killed and wounded. Britain’s Ministry of Defence has estimated 40,000-60,000 Russian troops have died fighting in Ukraine.

Russia Ukraine War The Numbers
Ukrainian soldiers hold their national flag over the coffin of Dmytro Kyrychenko, during his funeral in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv (Felipe Dana/AP/PA)

9,000 – Ukraine’s most recent count of its troops losses since the invasion provided in August by General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces.

More than 100,000 – Estimate of Ukrainian troops killed or wounded, according to Western officials.

Refugees and displaced people

8.1 million – Refugees who fled Ukraine after the Russian invasion, based on figures provided by national governments. The number includes more than 5.2 million in over 40 European and central Asian countries, including nearly 1.6 million in Poland, over 880,000 in Germany and nearly 2.9 million who went to Russia, according to UN refugee agency the UNHCR.

5.4 million – People who were driven from their homes but stayed inside Ukraine, according to a January 23 count by the International Organisation for Migration. The number of internally displaced people peaked in early May 2022, when IOM reported there were more than eight million.

5.6 million – Ukrainians who have returned to their homes, either from within Ukraine or abroad, according to the latest IOM figures.

Russia Ukraine War The Numbers
Internally displaced people from Mariupol and nearby towns arrive at a refugee centre fleeing from the Russian attacks, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine (Leo Correa/AP/PA)

17.6 million – People in Ukraine needing humanitarian aid, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Economic cost

138 billion dollars (£115 billion) – The total damage caused to Ukraine’s infrastructure due to the war, according to the latest Kyiv School of Economics figure from January 24.

Russia Ukraine War The Numbers
A man stands on a destroyed bridge in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)

33% – Minimum drop in Ukraine’s gross domestic product in 2022 expected by the International Monetary Fund. Final numbers are pending.

2.2% – Expected decline in Russia’s GDP in 2022, according to the IMF.

30% – Decline in the value of Ukrainian exports in 2022, as reported by the World Trade Organisation

16% – Increase in the value of Russian exports in 2022, according to the WTO. It noted that the volume of Russian exports may have declined slightly, but the value was up because of price increases for fuels, fertilisers and cereals that Russia produces.

International support for Ukraine

113 billion dollars (£94 billion) – Emergency funding for the Ukraine response approved by US Congress last year. Includes about 62 billion dollars (£51 billion) to be provided through the Defence Department, nearly half of it for weapons, training and other “direct security assistance,” and 46 billion dollars (£38 billion) through the State Department and US Agency for International Development, according to the Pentagon and an inter-departmental report issued last month.

78 billion dollars (£65 billion) – Total US commitments made directly to Ukraine over most of last year and through to January 15, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. The Germany-based institute says its figure excludes funds that were over-reported, have gone unused, or actually go to Ukraine’s neighbours or to US domestic programmes. Its tally does not include more recent US pledges to Ukraine, such as for 31 M1 Abrams tanks.

Russia Ukraine War The Numbers
A tail of a multiple rocket sticks out of the ground near the recently recaptured village of Zakitne, Ukraine (Andriy Andriyenko/AP/PA)

59 billion dollars (55 billion euros/£49 billion) – Total commitments to Ukraine from European Union member nations and EU institutions, according to IFW Kiel.

14 billion dollars (£11.6 billion) – Pledges and allocations from non-country donors, including the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

50% – Rough estimate by IFW-Kiel of aid disbursed as a percentage of commitments made by various donors.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented