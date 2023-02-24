Putin ‘preparing for more war’ – Nato chief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Putin ‘preparing for more war’ – Nato chief

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 11.05am
Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument to the War of Independence, on Freedom Square in Tallinn, Estonia, Friday, February 24, 2023 (Sergei Grits/AP/PA)
Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument to the War of Independence, on Freedom Square in Tallinn, Estonia, Friday, February 24, 2023 (Sergei Grits/AP/PA)

Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Russian President Vladimir Putin is “preparing for more war” and that he wants a Europe in which Russia “can dictate what neighbours do.”

Mr Stoltenberg made the remarks on Friday in the Estonian capital where he was joined by EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen to commemorate the Baltic country’s independence day.

Ms Von der Leyen said Mr Putin has failed to achieve any of his strategic goals and that Russia is becoming increasingly isolated, citing Thursday’s UN General Assembly vote approving a nonbinding resolution that calls for Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine and withdraw its forces.

Estonia Independence Day
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas and Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Tallinn, Estonia (Pavel Golovkin/AP/PA)

Mr Stoltenberg also said that he has invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to attend a Nato summit in Lithuania in July, expressing hope that the Ukrainian leader can attend in person.

Nato will hold a summit in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, from July 11-13.

Mr Stoltenberg’s comments came as Mr Zelensky thanked Germany for its support in the first year of Russia’s invasion and said his country can “end Russian aggression this year”.

Mr Zelensky spoke in a video message to a memorial event in Berlin Friday led by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and attended by Germany’s top politicians and the Ukrainian ambassador.

Mr Zelensky, who spoke through an interpreter, said that “now is the time when, with our courage and our weapons, we can restore peace and create a historically important safeguard against every aggression”.

Mr Steinmeier led a minute of silence for the victims of the war. He said that “Germany is not at war, but this war concerns us … Russia’s war of aggression has wrecked the European security order”.

He pledged that Kyiv can rely on Germany.

The German parliament on Friday replaced one of the German flags on top of its Reichstag building – which usually has three German flags and one European Union flag – with a Ukrainian flag. A Ukrainian flag was also raised outside the chancellery.

In Poland, Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said that “preventive barriers” are being put up along the country’s borders with Russia and Belarus.

Mr Blaszczak posted on Twitter on Friday that the barriers were elements of a “strategy of defence and deterrence”.

