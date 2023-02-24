Erik ten Hag not sure if Marcus Rashford will be fit for Carabao Cup final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag does not know if in-form Marcus Rashford will be available for the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

The 25-year-old has been in sparkling form this season and helped the Red Devils to beat Barcelona in the Europa League knockout play-off round on Thursday night.

Rashford was substituted in the 88th minute and seemed to hint on Instagram he had picked up a knock, posting an image of him walking down the touchline looking in discomfort accompanied with a bandaged emoji.

Asked if the forward, who has scored 16 goals in 18 matches since the World Cup, will be available to face Newcastle at Wembley, United manager Ten Hag said: “I don’t know.

Erik ten Hag admits he does not yet know about Marcus Rashford’s fitness (Martin Rickett/PA)

“So, players now are coming in. We have to do investigations, medical of course.

“Yesterday we did but straight after the game most of the time you can’t say.

“We have to wait for a 100 per cent diagnosis, so we have to wait.”

Ten Hag confirmed fellow forward Anthony Martial definitely would not be featuring at Wembley.

The France forward has endured an injury-hit season and has been doing individual training this week.