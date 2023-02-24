Germany’s BASF to shed 2,600 jobs in cost-cutting drive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Germany’s BASF to shed 2,600 jobs in cost-cutting drive

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 1.45pm
The German chemical group BASF plant in Ludwigshafen, Germany (Alamy/PA)
The German chemical group BASF plant in Ludwigshafen, Germany (Alamy/PA)

Chemicals maker BASF said it plans to cut around 2,600 jobs in a cost-cutting drive spurred in part by the impact of high energy prices.

The announcement came after charges related to the exit from Russia of the company’s gas and oil subsidiary pushed it to a loss in 2022.

BASF, which is based in Ludwigshafen, Germany, said the cost-cutting programme would be implemented this year and next to generate annual savings of more than 500 million euros (£441 million) in the company’s service, operating and research and development divisions and corporate headquarters.

“Globally, the measures are expected to have a net effect on around 2,600 positions; this figure includes the creation of new positions, in particular in hubs,” BASF said in a statement.

Martin Brudermueller, chief executive BASF Corporation (Alamy/PA)

It said that some plants at its sprawling Ludwigshafen site would close, affecting around 700 production jobs. But chief executive Martin Brudermuller said the company was “very confident that we will be able to offer most of the affected employees employment in other plants”.

Those measures are expected to be implemented by the end of 2026, with the aim of reducing fixed costs by more than 200 million euros per year.

BASF reported a net loss for 2022 of 627 million euros (£553 million), following a profit of 5.5 billion euros (£4.85 billion) the previous year. The result was pushed down by charges of 6.3 billion euros (£5.56 billion) related largely to the exit from Russia of its Wintershall Dea gas and oil subsidiary and on the unit’s gas transportation business.

Those includeda including a complete write-down on the company’s participation in Nord Stream AG. Wintershall Dea had a 15.5% stake in the operator of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that runs under the Baltic Sea, which is majority-owned by Russia’s Gazprom and has not transported gas to Germany since August.

The pipeline was damaged in explosions in September that investigators have described as sabotage.

In announcing the cost-saving drive, Mr Brudermuller complained that “Europe’s competitiveness is increasingly suffering from over-regulation, slow and bureaucratic permitting processes, and in particular, high costs for most production input factors”.

“All this has already hampered market growth in Europe in comparison with other regions,” he said. “High energy prices are now putting an additional burden on profitability and competitiveness in Europe.”

BASF says it has more than 111,000 employees worldwide.

