Scientists solve mystery of salt deserts’ honeycomb patterns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Scientists solve mystery of salt deserts’ honeycomb patterns

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 4.01pm
Badwater Basin of Death Valley, California (Lucas Goehring/Nottingham Trent University)
Badwater Basin of Death Valley, California (Lucas Goehring/Nottingham Trent University)

Scientists have solved the riddle of the mysterious honeycomb patterns found in salt deserts across the world.

These places are among some of the most extreme and inhospitable on Earth, and their odd polygon-shaped structures attract hundreds of thousands of tourists every year.

Salt deserts occur in areas including Badwater Basin in Death Valley, California, and Salar de Uyuni in Chile, which Star Wars: The Last Jedi fans will recognise as the backdrop for the desert planet Crait.

The new study suggests the shape and size of the honeycomb pattern may be down to the movement of saline water (with a high concentration of dissolved salt) under the surface.

The constant size of the features and the speed with which the patterns grow can also be attributed to this, the researchers at Nottingham Trent University and TU Graz in Austria say.

It was previously thought that the salt crust of the desert dries out and that cracks form, around which the patterns grow.

Another suggestion was that the salt crust grows continuously and bends due to lack of space, forming the patterns.

However, neither theory explained the consistent size – always one to two metres – and the honeycomb shape.

Dr Lucas Goehring, associate professor in physics at Nottingham Trent University’s School of Science and Technology, said: “In salt deserts the first thing you see – almost the only thing you see – is an endless patchwork of hexagons and other ordered shapes.

“The surface patterns reflect the slow overturning of salty water within the soil, a phenomenon somewhat like the convection cells that form in a thin layer of simmering water.

“Although beautiful, wind blowing over salt deserts is a major source of atmospheric dust, and our results will help understand processes like this in desert environments.”

The scientists conducted laboratory experiments to see how saline water moves in sandy soils and analysed the patterns under different conditions.

In two field studies in California they observed the patterns in nature and collected samples to show that the currents in the subsurface mirror the patterns visible on the surface.

The salt deserts in which these patterns occur are not dry and the highly salty groundwater often reaches up to lie directly below the salt crust.

While people would quickly reach this water digging by hand, it would be far too salty to drink.

When this brine then evaporates in the hot summer sun, the salt remains, making the groundwater directly below the surface saltier, and thus heavier than the fresher water that still lurks below.

If this difference in salinity is high enough, the saltier water near the surface begins to sink downwards, while fresher water rises from below.

The research suggests that when many convection rolls develop next to each other in the ground, they are squeezed together and produce hexagonal, honeycomb-like patterns, along the edges of which very salty water sinks down.

Where there is a particularly high salt content, salt also crystallises more on the surface.

Over time, the resulting crust forms the raised humps and edges that create the honeycomb salt pattern.

The study, which involved the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organisation, the University of Southampton, the University of Leeds, the University of Gottingen and the University of Oxford, is published in the journal Physical Review X.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A man was pronounced dead following the fire at the complex. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
5
Ric May with Wolfy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
6
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
7
7
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
8
Badwater Basin of Death Valley, California (Lucas Goehring/Nottingham Trent University)
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
9
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
10
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray unsure if Raith Rovers draw with Ayr United is a point gained…
Liam Gordon and Tony Watt. Images: SNS.
Tony Watt might not have known what an alpaca was but he knows the…
Six main points from Gregor Townsend's selection for historic Paris match
MacDonald made his 500th career appearance. Image: SNS.
4 Raith Rovers v Ayr United talking points as Jamie MacDonald saves penalty to…
To go with story by Blair Dingwall. Ukrainians gathered in Dundee City Square to mark their nation?s ?Year of Bravery? one year on from the start of the Russian invasion. There was chanting, singing and speeches as Ukrainians and locals united for the rally, with a huge blue-and-yellow flag unveiled. Picture shows; Ukranians gathered in Dundee City Square.. Dundee. Blair Dingwall/DCT Media Date; 24/02/2023
Dundonians and Ukrainians rally in city square to mark anniversary of Russian invasion
Humza Yousaf secured the backing of every Dundee politician. Image: PA.
Major boost for Humza Yousaf as he secures backing of every Dundee SNP politician
Ali Crawford (left) and Michael O'Halloran have been sent out on loan by St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone send duo on loan to Championship for rest of season
St Andrews Musical Society - Calendar Girls The Musical. Images: SAMS
REVIEW: Calendar Girls - The Musical was a 'joyous' return for St Andrews Musical…
Paul Allan had been out with a foot injury since August. Image: Craig Brown.
Paul Allan praises 'mentor' James McPake after he makes Dunfermline return following foot fracture
Badwater Basin of Death Valley, California (Lucas Goehring/Nottingham Trent University)
Friday court round-up — Illicit McDonald's pic and lout in the loft

Editor's Picks

Most Commented