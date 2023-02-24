Family thank living donor after 11-year-old boy’s kidney transplant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Family thank living donor after 11-year-old boy’s kidney transplant

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 4.37pm Updated: February 24 2023, 7.42pm
Reece Sinclair is recovering well from his operation (handout/PA)
Reece Sinclair is recovering well from his operation (handout/PA)

A mother has thanked an anonymous live kidney donor for changing her son’s life after his successful transplant operation.

Reece Sinclair, 11, from Kirkintilloch in East Dunbartonshire, underwent the operation last month after years of dialysis and is recovering well.

It was the 300th successful kidney transplant operation at the children’s hospital in Glasgow since the programme started in 1977.

Reece’s family have thanked the Royal Hospital for Children (RHC) and the donor for changing his life.

His mother Mary said: “The staff here for us are family, Reece has been here since he was a baby. They have been absolutely amazing.

Reece Sinclair
Reece was treated at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow (handout/PA)

“We would also like to thank the person who decided to donate their kidney, we can’t describe how big an impact this has had on Reece’s life. We can’t thank them enough for this.

“When Reece was born he didn’t have properly formed kidneys, one was too big and the other was too small, he also had bladder issues which caused urine infections and scarring on the kidneys.

“Throughout the years, we monitored his condition and levelled things out through diet and medication that lasted for a good few years, along with surgery.

“In recent years he was on dialysis, some of which was three days a week on the ward. It was a scary time, but in January this year, he received his new kidney from a live donor.”

She urged people to donate their organs if possible.

She said: “It’s very important that people donate their organs if they can, it’s changed his life and the lives of the whole family. It’s been amazing, I didn’t expect him to recover so quickly. The day after his surgery, he looked so different, he looked so well.

Reece Sinclair and family
Reece and his family have thanked the hospital and his kidney donor (handout/PA)

“He has been restricted on his diet since he was three, so him being able to eat things that everyone else is having is amazing, it’s those small things that also make a huge difference.”

The hospital’s transplant programme was previously located at Yorkhill in the city’s west end before moving to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus in 2015.

Reece’s operation was also the first National Kidney Sharing Scheme transplant at the RHC.

The programme is designed to increase the number of people who can receive transplants from living donors and also gives more opportunities for transplants to those who have been waiting longer for a kidney.

Doctor Ben Reynolds, paediatric kidney specialist at the RHC, said: “As we reach this amazing landmark of 300 kidney transplants, we can reflect on the number of lives that have been changed thanks to those who decide to donate kidneys and the team of specialists here in Glasgow.

“I’ve known Reece for so many years now and his transformation since having his transplant is remarkable, we’re all delighted to see him doing so well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A man was pronounced dead following the fire at the complex. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
5
Ric May with Wolfy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
6
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
7
7
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
8
Reece Sinclair is recovering well from his operation (handout/PA)
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
9
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
10
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray unsure if Raith Rovers draw with Ayr United is a point gained…
Liam Gordon and Tony Watt. Images: SNS.
Tony Watt might not have known what an alpaca was but he knows the…
Six main points from Gregor Townsend's selection for historic Paris match
MacDonald made his 500th career appearance. Image: SNS.
4 Raith Rovers v Ayr United talking points as Jamie MacDonald saves penalty to…
To go with story by Blair Dingwall. Ukrainians gathered in Dundee City Square to mark their nation?s ?Year of Bravery? one year on from the start of the Russian invasion. There was chanting, singing and speeches as Ukrainians and locals united for the rally, with a huge blue-and-yellow flag unveiled. Picture shows; Ukranians gathered in Dundee City Square.. Dundee. Blair Dingwall/DCT Media Date; 24/02/2023
Dundonians and Ukrainians rally in city square to mark anniversary of Russian invasion
Humza Yousaf secured the backing of every Dundee politician. Image: PA.
Major boost for Humza Yousaf as he secures backing of every Dundee SNP politician
Ali Crawford (left) and Michael O'Halloran have been sent out on loan by St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone send duo on loan to Championship for rest of season
St Andrews Musical Society - Calendar Girls The Musical. Images: SAMS
REVIEW: Calendar Girls - The Musical was a 'joyous' return for St Andrews Musical…
Paul Allan had been out with a foot injury since August. Image: Craig Brown.
Paul Allan praises 'mentor' James McPake after he makes Dunfermline return following foot fracture
Reece Sinclair is recovering well from his operation (handout/PA)
Friday court round-up — Illicit McDonald's pic and lout in the loft

Editor's Picks

Most Commented