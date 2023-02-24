Baby had dangerously low blood sugar levels over three days, Letby trial told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Baby had dangerously low blood sugar levels over three days, Letby trial told

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 5.30pm
Lucy Letby denies the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of 10 others (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Lucy Letby denies the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of 10 others (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

A baby boy allegedly poisoned by nurse Lucy Letby had dangerously low blood sugar levels on three successive days, a court has heard.

Letby, 33, is said to have added artificial insulin to a bag of intravenous liquid the infant was receiving at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit.

Jurors at Manchester Crown Court heard how the brain is reliant on a “constant supply” of glucose to function and the risks of low blood sugar included seizures, coma and death.

Manchester Crown Court
The trial was being held at Manchester Crown Court (Manchester Crown Court/PA)

A medical expert told Manchester Crown Court that the youngster, Child L, suffered a hypoglycaemic episode which lasted from the morning of April 9 2016 to the middle of the afternoon on April 11.

Peter Hindmarsh, professor of paediatric endocrinology at University College London, said the results of a blood sample taken some time on the afternoon of April 9 meant he was “quite certain” that non-natural insulin was present in his system.

Nick Johnson KC, prosecuting, said: “So somebody gave insulin to (Child L)?”

Prof Hindmarsh replied: “Yes, I agree with that statement and I think we should add that it was not prescribed insulin.”

Giving evidence on Friday, he considered the most likely method of administration was intravenously into a bag of dextrose, a sugar supplement, which was connected to Child L’s drip.

The Countess of Chester Hospital
The baby was receiving intravenous liquid at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit (Peter Byrne/PA)

Prof Hindmarsh said the volume of insulin required would be “quite small” and would not be noticeable in the bag or from a routine stock check.

He added: “Once in the bag it’s – in a sense – sealed off from you being able to detect it by smell.”

Jurors heard the dextrose concentration was increased as medics tried to bring Child L’s blood sugar levels up – which necessitated a change of bag – and the rate of infusion was also stepped up.

Prof Hindmarsh said despite that there was “not really much change in the glucose measurements which would imply there was ongoing insulin present and ongoing insulin action”.

He told the court that insulin could “potentially” have been added to at least three dextrose bags if the giving sets were also changed.

Prof Hindmarsh also raised the possibility that if the giving set remained the same then insulin could stick to its plastic, come off and then release into the bag.

Court artist sketch of Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby is also accused of attempting to murder Child L’s twin brother, Child M (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

He agreed with Ben Myers KC, defending, that “sticky insulin” would eventually run out.

Mr Myers asked: “It is the case that sticky insulin could be operative over a similar period?”

Prof Hindmarsh replied: “I don’t think anyone has done this sort of study to be honest. I think the answer is I don’t know.”

He told Mr Myers the “relatively steady” blood sugar levels did not seem to be influenced by the increased infusion rates.

Mr Myers asked: “Would that be more consistent with it being added to the bag as you go on, rather than the sticky insulin?”

Prof Hindmarsh replied: “Yes.”

Letby is also accused of attempting to murder Child L’s twin brother, Child M, who collapsed at 4pm on April 9.

She is said to have injected air into his bloodstream while he too was on an intravenous drip in the same nursery as his brother.

Letby, originally from Hereford, denies the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of 10 others between June 2015 and June 2016.

The trial continues on Monday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A man was pronounced dead following the fire at the complex. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
5
Ric May with Wolfy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
6
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
7
7
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
8
Lucy Letby denies the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of 10 others (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
9
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
10
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray unsure if Raith Rovers draw with Ayr United is a point gained…
Liam Gordon and Tony Watt. Images: SNS.
Tony Watt might not have known what an alpaca was but he knows the…
Six main points from Gregor Townsend's selection for historic Paris match
MacDonald made his 500th career appearance. Image: SNS.
4 Raith Rovers v Ayr United talking points as Jamie MacDonald saves penalty to…
To go with story by Blair Dingwall. Ukrainians gathered in Dundee City Square to mark their nation?s ?Year of Bravery? one year on from the start of the Russian invasion. There was chanting, singing and speeches as Ukrainians and locals united for the rally, with a huge blue-and-yellow flag unveiled. Picture shows; Ukranians gathered in Dundee City Square.. Dundee. Blair Dingwall/DCT Media Date; 24/02/2023
Dundonians and Ukrainians rally in city square to mark anniversary of Russian invasion
Humza Yousaf secured the backing of every Dundee politician. Image: PA.
Major boost for Humza Yousaf as he secures backing of every Dundee SNP politician
Ali Crawford (left) and Michael O'Halloran have been sent out on loan by St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone send duo on loan to Championship for rest of season
St Andrews Musical Society - Calendar Girls The Musical. Images: SAMS
REVIEW: Calendar Girls - The Musical was a 'joyous' return for St Andrews Musical…
Paul Allan had been out with a foot injury since August. Image: Craig Brown.
Paul Allan praises 'mentor' James McPake after he makes Dunfermline return following foot fracture
Lucy Letby denies the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of 10 others (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Friday court round-up — Illicit McDonald's pic and lout in the loft

Editor's Picks

Most Commented