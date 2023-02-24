12-year jail term for lorry driver who killed three while using mobile phone app

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

12-year jail term for lorry driver who killed three while using mobile phone app

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 6.00pm
Lorry driver Michal Kopaniarz (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Lorry driver Michal Kopaniarz (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A lorry driver who ploughed into a broken-down car killing three people moments after watching a seven-minute Ladbible video and while typing on a sat-nav app on his mobile phone has been jailed for 12 years.

Michal Kopaniarz previously pleaded guilty to three charges of causing death by dangerous driving in connection with the four-vehicle crash on the A303 near Andover, Hampshire, on August 25, 2021.

The 39-year-old also admitted perverting the course of justice by breaking the Samsung mobile phone he had been using.

University graduate Alex Britton, 28, food delivery driver Tina Ince, 58, and recovery driver Tom Watson, 30, died of “catastrophic injuries”.

Simon Jones, prosecuting, told Winchester Crown Court that Ms Britton’s Vauxhall Astra had broken down and Ms Ince, from Southampton, had stopped in her Mercedes Sprinter food delivery van to help her.

Recovery driver Mr Watson also stopped when he saw the stationary vehicles still partly in the carriageway.

Michal Kopaniarz court case
Tina Ince (Family/Hampshire Police/PA)

He was about to winch the Astra on to his recovery vehicle when the defendant’s HGV, travelling at 56mph, ploughed into the rear of the food van which had its hazard lights on.

This shunted the Mercedes into the Astra killing the three victims who were stood between the vehicles, Mr Jones said.

The prosecutor said that Kopaniarz had watched a seven minute-long Ladbible video from Facebook on his phone which he had gone on to share with a woman on Facebook Messenger 42 seconds prior to the collision.

And at the point of impact, the defendant had been typing the destination for his journey, a Co-op water bottle depot in Andover, into a mapping app.

The defendant continued driving at 56mph when the collision happened and he only applied emergency braking at about 0.2 to 0.5 seconds or nine to 12 metres before impact despite having a clear view of the vehicles for 170m.

The court was shown dash-cam footage from Kopaniarz’s lorry as it drove towards the halted traffic and failed to slow down before the collision.

Michal Kopaniarz court case
Alex Britton (Family/Hampshire Police/PA)

Following the crash, Kopaniarz was captured on dash-cam footage snapping his Samsung phone into two pieces which police later rebuilt to obtain the data from it.

Mr Jones said: “From the moment of this collision, the defendant’s actions were directed to destroying evidence that he knew implicated him and points towards his culpability and dangerous driving.

“Whilst he said he didn’t see, the reality is that the reason is he was using his phone.”

Several members of the victims’ families paid emotional tributes to their loved ones in the packed courtroom.

Aaron Law, who was engaged to his childhood sweetheart Ms Britton, the mother of their two young daughters, spoke directly looking towards the defendant and said: “My life, my girls’ lives were ruined, changed forever.

“No-one can ever prepare for having to tell their three-year-old daughter that their mother has died and she would never be coming home, there are no words that I can find to describe how that felt.”

Wiping away tears, he added: “I struggle to care for my broken family in their time of need, I am a broken man, a shell.”

Mr Law said that he would “never forgive” the defendant for the pain caused by his lies following the crash by saying that the brakes had failed on the HGV.

He added: “You took my wife-to-be, you took my best friend, you took the mother of my children, you stole our happy ever after.”

Avril Swain, the mother of Ms Britton, from Portsmouth, who wanted to be a teacher, said: “I am enraged they were killed by such a mindless thing.

“The hole Alex has left is immense.”

Emma Watson, the widow of Mr Watson, from Southampton, said: “I miss him every second of every day, this has changed my life, I do not sleep very well and wake in the early hours of the morning thinking of the life and happiness we had planned.

“Tom was amazing with children, he would have been a great father, he wanted us to start a family together, grow old together, you have stolen that from us.”

Ms Ince’s daughter Melissa Green said: “She was a kind, generous and selfless woman who always put others in front of herself.”

Michal Kopaniarz court case
Tom Watson (Family/Hampshire Police/PA)

Adrienne Knight, defending, said the defendant, who had been a lorry driver for eight years, takes “full responsibility” for the crash.

In a letter to the court, he wrote: “I have a life sentence with gut-wrenching regret and soul-tearing sorrow that will never fade, an impossible torment I will carry as my cross until the end of my days.

“There are no words to describe how sorry I am.”

Sentencing Kopaniarz, who grew up in Poland and lived in Donnington, Shropshire, Judge Angela Morris told him: “Watching a video on a mobile phone whilst driving is breaking the law.

“The fact you did so for a length of time shows a lamentable lack of regard for the rules of the road and the safety of other road users.”

Describing his vehicle as a “lethal weapon”, she added: “Being in an articulated lorry, no doubt you felt invincible.”

She continued: “The aggravating factor is that three people lost their lives in the catastrophic manner shown in the dash-cam footage.”

Speaking after the hearing, Detective Constable Cate Paling, of Hampshire police, said: “This was a catastrophic loss of life.

“Kopaniarz killed three people because he was using his mobile phone and not paying attention to the road.

“The devastating consequences of his selfish actions have torn three families apart.

“While the sentence passed today will not heal their pain, we are pleased our investigation has provided answers and justice to the loved ones of Alex, Tina and Tom.

“More than anything I hope other drivers who think there is no harm in using their phone while driving will consider this case and learn from it.

“Nothing on your phone could ever be important enough to risk killing another person.”

The judge also banned the defendant from driving for 16 years and ordered him to take an extended retest before he can drive again.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A man was pronounced dead following the fire at the complex. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
5
Ric May with Wolfy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
6
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
7
7
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
8
Lorry driver Michal Kopaniarz (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
9
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
10
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray unsure if Raith Rovers draw with Ayr United is a point gained…
Liam Gordon and Tony Watt. Images: SNS.
Tony Watt might not have known what an alpaca was but he knows the…
Six main points from Gregor Townsend's selection for historic Paris match
MacDonald made his 500th career appearance. Image: SNS.
4 Raith Rovers v Ayr United talking points as Jamie MacDonald saves penalty to…
To go with story by Blair Dingwall. Ukrainians gathered in Dundee City Square to mark their nation?s ?Year of Bravery? one year on from the start of the Russian invasion. There was chanting, singing and speeches as Ukrainians and locals united for the rally, with a huge blue-and-yellow flag unveiled. Picture shows; Ukranians gathered in Dundee City Square.. Dundee. Blair Dingwall/DCT Media Date; 24/02/2023
Dundonians and Ukrainians rally in city square to mark anniversary of Russian invasion
Humza Yousaf secured the backing of every Dundee politician. Image: PA.
Major boost for Humza Yousaf as he secures backing of every Dundee SNP politician
Ali Crawford (left) and Michael O'Halloran have been sent out on loan by St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone send duo on loan to Championship for rest of season
St Andrews Musical Society - Calendar Girls The Musical. Images: SAMS
REVIEW: Calendar Girls - The Musical was a 'joyous' return for St Andrews Musical…
Paul Allan had been out with a foot injury since August. Image: Craig Brown.
Paul Allan praises 'mentor' James McPake after he makes Dunfermline return following foot fracture
Lorry driver Michal Kopaniarz (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Friday court round-up — Illicit McDonald's pic and lout in the loft

Editor's Picks

Most Commented