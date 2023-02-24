Manor Solomon strikes again as Fulham hit back to draw with Wolves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Manor Solomon strikes again as Fulham hit back to draw with Wolves

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 10.20pm
Manor Solomon scores Fulham’s equaliser (Adam Davy/PA)
Manor Solomon scores Fulham's equaliser (Adam Davy/PA)

Manor Solomon struck again off the bench to earn Fulham a 1-1 draw with Wolves at Craven Cottage.

The winger came on to score his third goal in as many matches – after hitting the winner at Brighton last weekend and also netting against Nottingham Forest – cancelling out Pablo Sarabia’s first-half opener for Wolves.

Wolves were just three points above the Premier League drop zone going into the weekend but secured what could prove an important point against a high-flying Fulham side who have lost only two matches – at Newcastle and home to Tottenham – since the World Cup break.

However, the Cottagers’ attacking prowess was diminished as talisman striker Aleksandar Mitrovic missed a second straight game due to a hamstring injury.

Fulham struggled to get going against a Wolves side who started quickly but there were few clear chances at the start of the match, with both sides struggling to find openings.

Wolves capitalised on their possession dominance when Sarabia fired the visitors into the lead in the 23rd minute.

Raul Jimenez knocked the ball down in the box to Sarabia, who had time to take a touch then fire past Bernd Leno for his side’s opener and his first goal for the club.

It was a rare goal for Fulham to concede, just a fifth in the league since the resumption of the Premier League in December.

It was an uncharacteristically flat start from the hosts but they did have a chance in the 37th minute, when Carlos Vinicius headed a Bobby De Cordova-Reid cross straight at Jose Sa.

From the final kick of the first half, Sa had to tip an Andreas Pereira free-kick over the bar but Fulham struggled to impose themselves, despite going into the weekend sixth in the table after an impressive first half of the season.

Wolves suffered a blow when Matheus Cunha was carried off on a stretcher early in the second half, following an innocuous challenge.

Matheus Cunha goes down in pain after a tackle by Fulham’s Sasa Lukic, hidden
Matheus Cunha goes down in pain after a tackle by Fulham's Sasa Lukic (John Walton/PA)

Fulham did not start the second half with significantly more attacking threat than the first, but they did strike an equaliser shortly after the hour mark.

Half-time substitute Solomon picked up the ball at the edge of the box and expertly curled past Sa and into the far corner.

Fulham had a late chance to wrap up the win, but Vinicius’ header was saved by a diving Sa and the points were shared.

