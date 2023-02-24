Phil is our diamond – Pep Guardiola backs Foden to bounce back to his best

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Phil is our diamond – Pep Guardiola backs Foden to bounce back to his best

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 10.32pm
Phil Foden has spent a lot of time on the bench in recent weeks (Martin Rickett/PA)
Phil Foden has spent a lot of time on the bench in recent weeks (Martin Rickett/PA)

Pep Guardiola has hailed Phil Foden as a “diamond” whose time will come again.

The Manchester City manager has emphatically dismissed suggestions England midfielder Foden has fallen out of favour or slipped down the pecking order at the Etihad Stadium.

Foden has started just five games for City – and completed the full 90 minutes only twice – since top-level domestic football resumed after the World Cup in December.

Phil Foden
Foden scored a Manchester derby hat-trick in October (Martin Rickett/PA)

It seems a far cry from October, when the 22-year-old delivered one of the best performances of his career by scoring a hat-trick in a 6-3 derby demolition of Manchester United.

Guardiola puts Foden’s recent lack of action down to a number of factors including a World Cup hangover, an ankle injury sustained when City played United again last month and illness.

With other players taking the chance to shine in his place, he now has to wait patiently for his next opportunity.

The City boss said: “If you are saying I don’t trust Phil, forget about it. Phil is our diamond.

“He needs to be himself. I saw other players better than him at times after the World Cup. He struggled with his ankle, a lot.

“He played an incredible effort, playing with pain, but he arrived at the moment when he said, ‘Pep, I cannot any more’, so he had to rest and recover.

“We gave him a week or two weeks off, and after that Riyad (Mahrez) was in his best time of the season and Jack (Grealish) made a step forward.

“Always I say to him, ‘You are so young, next season is a new one. If you drop a little bit this season compared to the previous one, it’s an absolutely normal process’.

“How you handle it is the question. He is training like an animal, there’s no doubt about that, and he will be back.”

City travel to Bournemouth on Saturday looking to get back to winning ways after frustrating draws against Nottingham Forest and RB Leipzig in the past week.

The result at Forest cost City ground in the Premier League title race whilst the draw in Germany left them with work to do in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola’s side had to settle for a draw in Leipzig on Wednesday (Tim Goode/PA)

Both performances have attracted criticism of Guardiola’s tactics and selection – and raised eyebrows over the role of striker Erling Haaland – but the manager feels that is unfair.

He said: “The reality now is that we conceded one shot on target against Everton and dropped two points, one shot on target against Nottingham, we dropped two points.

“We had chances and chances but did not score. You ask Pep for a reason? It’s football. There is no explanation.

“Every time, when I see the adjectives from ex-players about the performances it is not nice.

“So Leipzig don’t have the desire? Are they not allowed to dream?

“We made an incredible high press in the first half but they broke it three or four times. Do you know why? Because they are good. Not because we were wrong with our movements.”

