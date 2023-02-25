Bear escapes from zoo enclosure for second time By Press Association February 25 2023, 7.26am St Louis Zoo’s Andean bear named Ben (JoEllen Toler/St Louis Zoo via AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Officials at a zoo in the US say they are working to find a way to keep an Andean bear inside his enclosure after he escaped for the second time this month. The bear, named Ben, was outside for less than an hour and was found only about 100ft away from his habitat, St Louis Zoo officials said in a statement. The four-year-old bear, who weighs about 300lbs, was tranquilised and returned to the enclosure. Visitors and zoo staff were kept inside zoo buildings during Ben’s escapade. Andean bears live in a variety of habitats, ranging from deserts to forests. They have white or yellow fur rings around their eyes, which can look like glasses. These markings are unique to each bear, just like our fingerprints. #BearConservation pic.twitter.com/9ETiCK4e77— Saint Louis Zoo (@stlzoo) February 21, 2023 The bear escaped on February 7 by tearing apart clips that attached stainless steel mesh to the frame of the enclosure’s door. He did not wander far and was outside for about 90 minutes before being returned. In response, the zoo added stainless steel clips with 450lbs of tensile strength to the mesh. But Ben managed to snap those clips on Thursday. Zoo officials said they are working on alternative ways to secure the enclosure and will seek advice from the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Bear Taxon Advisory Group. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex 2 Body found at Fife beauty spot 3 Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold 4 Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks 5 Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found 6 Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went… 7 7 Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9? 8 Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months 9 Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat 10 Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer More from The Courier Pub chain hope to see Arbroath's Portcullis rise again Nina Persson of The Cardigans 'excited' to be working with Cellardyke musician James Yorkston Drunken Christmas nightmare in Montrose described to court St Andrews Botanic Garden artist fears that one day some plants might only exist… LESLEY HART: Unlocking conflict! It's time to depolarise debate, don't you think? Restaurant review: Pop into Rae's in Montrose for a quality, wholesome lunch Parent power saves under-threat Angus primary school lollipop lady Six Nations: 'Best Scotland have ever played against England,' says legend Scott Hastings ahead… Perth-bound cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason saw boom in streams thanks to Netflix series Wednesday 8 dog-friendly eateries in Perth to enjoy a meal out with your pooch Editor's Picks JIM SPENCE: Mark Ogren will run Dundee United the way he wants – whether fans like it or not MORAG LINDSAY: I don’t much like the answers but at least Kate Forbes answered the questions Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found Fife Council’s soaring energy bills laid bare as it defends 5% council tax hike REBECCA BAIRD: I can’t ‘move on’ from the pandemic – am I the only one? Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex Family pays tribute to tragic hunter who died near Dundee and slams High Court verdict Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold George McPherson: Retired Dundee dentist dies aged 104 Most Commented 1 EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government 2 How Dundee's influential SNP group could propel Humza Yousaf to first minister 3 Dundee brown bin permit costs to rise again in 2024 4 Dundee’s Humza Yousaf favourite to become next SNP leader after disastrous 24 hours for Kate Forbes 5 Dundee's roads not fit for ill-fated e-bike scheme, say city's cyclists 6 Perthshire's John Swinney 'profoundly' disagrees with Kate Forbes' views on gay marriage 7 SNP veteran Fergus Ewing votes against his own party in anger at A9 dualling failure 8 Dundee's Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went to meet his local voters 9 KIRSTY STRICKLAND: SNP's Kate Forbes can't run from questions about her religious beliefs 10 Two men charged after raid at Dundee bar uncovers £300,000 worth of cannabis plants