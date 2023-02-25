Erin Brockovich warns Ohio town of dangers after fiery train derailment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Erin Brockovich warns Ohio town of dangers after fiery train derailment

By Press Association
February 25 2023, 7.54am
Activist Erin Brockovich speaks during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School concerning the February 3 Norfolk Southern freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio (Matt Freed/AP)
Activist Erin Brockovich speaks during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School concerning the February 3 Norfolk Southern freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio (Matt Freed/AP)

Worried residents packed a high school auditorium as activist Erin Brockovich and lawyers warned of long-term health and environmental dangers from chemicals released after a fiery train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Brooke Hofmeister, a mother of two young children, said she feared for their health and felt worse than before about the situation after hearing the presentation.

“The truth is pretty scary,” the 29-year-old said.

She and her husband, Cory Hofmeister, said they did not feel safe in their home town and were uncertain about whether to remain, echoing concerns raised by many who attended the two-hour session.

East Palestine residents listen to a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School concerning the February 3 Norfolk Southern freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio
Residents listen to a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School concerning the February 3 Norfolk Southern freight train derailment in Ohio (Matt Freed/AP)

It was sponsored by East Palestine Justice, a group formed by Ms Brockovich, lawyers and scientific and medical experts.

No-one was injured when 38 Norfolk Southern cars derailed in a fiery, mangled mess on the outskirts of town on February 3.

As fears grew about a potential explosion, officials seeking to avoid an uncontrolled blast had the area evacuated and opted to release and burn toxic vinyl chloride from five rail cars, sending flames and black smoke billowing into the sky again.

More than 2,000 people registered to attend the meeting on Friday, with the crowd spilling into the school gymnasium.

Ms Brockovich, who gained fame and was portrayed in a film for battling Pacific Gas & Electric Company over groundwater contamination in Hinkley, California, told the audience to fight for recognition and trust their instincts.

“You want to be heard, but you’re going to be told it’s safe, you’re going to be told not to worry,” Ms Brockovich said.

“That’s just rubbish, because you’re going to worry. Communities want to be seen and heard.”

Health and environmental risks will remain for years, she said.

Activist Erin Brockovich talks to a resident of East Palestine before speaking at a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School concerning the February 3 Norfolk Southern freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio
Activist Erin Brockovich talks to a resident before speaking at a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School in Ohio (Matt Freed/AP)

“Don’t expect somebody to give you the answers. Unfortunately, this is not a quick fix. This is going to be a long game.”

Ms Brockovich and her associates are among a number of legal teams that have come to the area offering to talk to residents about potential litigation over the derailment.

Several lawsuits have already been filed.

Federal and state officials have repeatedly said it is safe for evacuated residents to return to the area and that air testing in the town and inside hundreds of homes has not detected any concerning levels of contaminants from the fires and burned chemicals.

The state says the local municipal drinking water system is safe, and bottled water is available while testing is conducted for those with private wells.

Despite those assurances and a bevy of news conferences and politician visits – including this week from top officials in the Biden administration and former president Donald Trump – many residents still express a sense of mistrust or have lingering questions about what they have been exposed to and how it will impact the future of their families and their communities.

At Friday night’s meeting, lawyer Mikal Watts urged people to get their blood and urine tested promptly, saying the results could help establish whether they have been exposed to dangerous substances and could be helpful if they take legal action.

“The court of public opinion and a court of law are different,” he said.

Activist Erin Brockovich speaks during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School, Ohio
Erin Brockovich speaks during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School (Matt Freed/AP)

“We need evidence.”

The Hofmeisters were among local residents who said afterwards they intended to be tested.

Greg McCormick, 40, a lifelong East Palestine resident who was among those evacuated after the train derailment, said he would consider testing.

“I’m just lost, like everyone else here,” he said.

“We don’t know where we’re going, what we’re doing. … We’re about to lose our Mayberry, but we’re sure as hell going to fight for it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A man was pronounced dead following the fire at the complex. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
3
5
Ric May with Wolfy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
2
6
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
9
7
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
8
Activist Erin Brockovich speaks during a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School concerning the February 3 Norfolk Southern freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio (Matt Freed/AP)
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
9
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
10
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

The four Forth Bridge climbers arrive at court last month.
REVEALED: The massive rescue bill after London pals scaled Forth Bridge and sparked rail…
Dundee's Luke Hannant takes on David Carson of Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
3 Dundee talking points as offside flag and toothless finishing prove costly in Inverness…
Shaun Cooper.
Dundee dealer 'relieved' to be caught with nearly £10k of cannabis in Asda bag…
Invergowrie Medical Practice will close in June. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
GP Crisis: Interactive map shows practices that have closed in Tayside and Fife
Greg Luckhurst's pals (from left) John Cooper, Brian Elder, Steve Milne, Paul Robertson and Craig Beaton prepare to take to Forfar Loch. Image: Forfar Sailing Club
Pals pull together for Greg in Forfar community rowing skiff bearing his name
Delicious homemade chocolate and walnut loaf. Image: Shutterstock
Sweet treats: This chocolate, walnut and cranberry loaf will go perfectly with a mug…
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf speaks to long covid patient Pamela Bell at the announcement of a £10 million support fund. Image: PA
NHS Tayside struggles to recruit 'long Covid' support staff
Dunfermline man doing Cateran Yomp
From major surgery to gruelling 54-mile trek: Fife man Graeme battles back to health…
Jamie MacDonald made his 500th career appearance.
Raith Rovers' Jamie MacDonald eyeing another century as he recalls debut that 'could have…
Richie Gray
Six Nations: 12 years on, Richie Gray returns to the Stade de France better…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented