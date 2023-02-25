Nigeria to choose president amid national bank note crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

Nigeria to choose president amid national bank note crisis

By Press Association
February 25 2023, 8.54am Updated: February 25 2023, 10.18am
A man casts his vote during the presidential elections in Agulu, Nigeria (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP)
A man casts his vote during the presidential elections in Agulu, Nigeria (Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP)

Voters in Nigeria are casting ballots to choose a new president as Africa’s most populous country struggles with a national bank note shortage that some observers fear will result in a lower-than-expected turnout.

The presidential and parliamentary elections come amid fears of violence, from Islamic militants in the north to separatists in the south, though officials stressed that this year’s vote would not be postponed as the last two presidential elections were.

Voting started late in some states where electoral officials did not arrive on time at polling stations.

Internet connectivity issues at one polling station in the north east made it impossible for election officials to verify voters’ identities.

People queue to cast their votes during the presidential and parliamentary elections in Yola, Nigeria
People queue to cast their votes during the presidential and parliamentary elections in Yola, Nigeria (Sunday Alamba/AP)

Incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, who is stepping down after two four-year terms, called for calm after casting his vote in Daura in the north-western Katsina state.

He also warned against intimidation of voters.

“Nigerians should make sure they are being respected; that the candidate they want to vote for, they are allowed to vote for him,” Mr Buhari said.

Out of the field of 18 presidential candidates, three front-runners have emerged in recent weeks: the ruling party candidate, the main opposition party candidate and a third party challenger who has drawn strong support from younger voters.

But whether those supporters would show up in force at the polling stations remained unclear as Nigerians have waited hours in line at banks across the country this past week in search of money.

Kingsley Emmanuel, 34, a civil engineer, said the cash scarcity was a real obstacle for many Nigerians.

A woman fills her ballot in a booth before casting her vote during the presidential and parliamentary elections in Yola, Nigeria
A woman fills her ballot in a booth before casting her vote during the presidential and parliamentary elections in Yola, Nigeria (Sunday Alamba/AP)

“They don’t have the cash to pay for a commercial vehicle and most of them don’t accept (money) transfer,” he said from a polling station in Yola city in Adamawa state.

“So it is very difficult for them to access their polling unit.”

The vote is being carefully watched as Nigeria is Africa’s largest economy and one of the continent’s top oil producers.

By 2050, the UN estimates that Nigeria will tie with the United States as the third most populous nation in the world after India and China.

It is also home to one of the largest youth populations in the world: about 64 million of its 210 million people are between the ages of 18 and 35, with a median age of only 18.

Mr Buhari’s tenure was marked by concerns about his ailing health and frequent trips abroad for medical treatment.

Two of the top candidates are in their 70s and both have been in Nigerian politics since 1999.

People check for their names on the voters registration list during the presidential elections in Agulu, Nigeria
People check for their names on the voters registration list during the presidential elections in Agulu, Nigeria (Mosa'ab Elshamy/AP)

By contrast, at 61, third party candidate Peter Obi of the Labour party is the youngest of the front-runners and had surged in the polls in the weeks leading up to Saturday’s vote.

Still, Bola Tinubu has the strong support of the ruling All Progressives Congress party as an important backer of the incumbent president.

And Atiku Abubakar has the name recognition of being one of Nigeria’s richest businessmen, having also served as a vice president and presidential hopeful in 2019 for his Peoples Democratic Party.

The presidential election also features many first-time voters, such as 30-year-old Wuraola Abulatan in Lagos, who accused the ruling party of failing to deliver on the promises it made in 2015 when it first came to power.

“I lost hope for Nigeria but when Peter Obi started campaigning, that hope came back,” she said.

“I want to see Nigeria get better.”

The full impact of Nigeria’s currency crisis on Saturday’s election was not immediately clear, though officials said they had been able to get much of the money the government needed to carry out the vote.

A street vendor carries packets of bread to sell next to a polling station during the presidential elections in Lagos, Nigeria
A street vendor carries bread to sell next to a polling station during the presidential elections in Lagos, Nigeria (Ben Curtis/AP)

In Lagos, a policewoman who was in a bank queue to withdraw cash told The Associated Press on Thursday she has not been able to go where she was deployed for election duty because she could not get cash.

After officials in November announced the decision to redesign Nigeria’s currency, the naira, new bills have been slow to circulate.

At the same time, older bank notes stopped being accepted, creating a shortage in a country where many use cash for daily transactions.

