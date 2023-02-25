Family fearful over ‘nonsensical’ prison release of pilot who killed his wife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Family fearful over ‘nonsensical’ prison release of pilot who killed his wife

By Press Association
February 25 2023, 10.58am Updated: February 25 2023, 11.58am
Joanna Simpson was killed by her husband in (Thames Valley Police/Family handout/PA)
The mother of a woman killed by her husband has said her family is fearful about the prospect of his release, and is calling on the Justice Secretary to look at the case.

British Airways captain Robert Brown bludgeoned his 46-year-old wife Joanna to death with a claw hammer in their family home in October 2010 as their two young children cowered in a playroom.

He dumped her body in a makeshift coffin in Windsor Great Park.

Brown, who believed he was “stitched up” by a prenuptial agreement, was acquitted of murder by a jury at Reading Crown Court in May 2011.

He had previously admitted manslaughter on the ground of diminished responsibility.

Robert Brown admitted manslaughter (Thames Valley Police/PA)

Brown, formerly of North Street, Winkfield, Berkshire, was sentenced to 24 years for manslaughter and a further two years for an offence of obstructing a coroner in the execution of his duty.

Joanna’s mother Diana Parkes, 83, is concerned about Brown’s release from prison, which she says is expected to take place in November this year.

“Our family is very fearful. Not only our family, but my daughter’s friends and indeed the public at large. I fear for women that he might come into contact with,” she told the PA news agency.

Ms Parkes wants to talk to Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, and said: “I would ask him to check our case very carefully and see how absolutely nonsensical it is that Brown is bring released halfway through his sentence when the Probation Service is so understaffed.

Police in High Standing Hill just outside Windsor, where officers searched for Joanna Simpson’s body (PA)

“And I ask who is going to monitor him for 13 years of his licence?

“I really have no faith in the Probation Service being able to do this.”

The Joanna Simpson Foundation is calling on people to send a letter to their MP asking for Brown’s release to be stopped.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “This was an appalling crime and our thoughts remain with Joanna Simpson’s family and friends.

“The Deputy Prime Minister will do everything in his power to keep the most dangerous offenders behind bars and has pledged to give this case his closest personal attention.”

The Joanna Simpson Foundation is holding an event in Westminster this week to launch its campaign and urge Mr Raab to use his powers to help prevent Brown’s release.

Speakers are expected to include Ms Parkes, Robert Buckland, Priti Patel, Carrie Johnson and Joanna’s friend Hetti Barkworth-Nanton.

