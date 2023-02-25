Man dies after car goes into river in Bristol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man dies after car goes into river in Bristol

By Press Association
February 25 2023, 11.44am Updated: February 25 2023, 3.38pm
The scene in the Bedminster area of Bristol after a car went through railings and into the River Avon (Ben Birchall/PA)
The scene in the Bedminster area of Bristol after a car went through railings and into the River Avon (Ben Birchall/PA)

A man in his 20s has died after a car went into a river in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to York Road in the Bedminster area of the city at about 1.30am on Saturday.

The force said a vehicle, with three people inside, had gone through railings and into the River Avon.

Bedminster incident
The scene in the Bedminster area of Bristol after a car went through railings and into the River Avon (Ben Birchall/PA)

A spokeswoman said one man died while the two other people were treated for minor injuries.

The incident has been referred to the police watchdog because a police vehicle was in the vicinity at the time but, the spokeswoman said, there was no chase.

“We responded to an incident in the early hours of this morning, Saturday February 25, after a car went through railings alongside the river at York Road, Bedminster, and entered the water,” she said.

“There were three occupants in the car. One of them, a man in his 20s, sadly died. The next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.

“The family will be offered support by a specially trained liaison officer.

The scene in the Bedminster area of Bristol after a car went through railings and into the River Avon (Ben Birchall/PA)
One man died in the incident (Ben Birchall/PA)

“The two other occupants have received medical attention.”

Roads in the surrounding area were closed while emergency services attended the incident.

The spokeswoman continued: “An investigation is ongoing to ascertain how the vehicle came to be in the water.

“We are making a mandatory referral about this incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

“We can confirm that the mandatory IOPC referral is a result of police being in the proximity at the time of the incident. There was no police pursuit.”

Police forces must refer certain incidents to the watchdog, for example where there has been a death or a serious injury following police contact.

In 2018, a man and a woman were rescued after the car they were travelling in crashed through railings on York Road.

And in 2019, a van driver and passenger managed to escape after their vehicle went through the railings.

