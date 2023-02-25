Nokia unveils smartphone users can repair as part of new range

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nokia unveils smartphone users can repair as part of new range

By Press Association
February 25 2023, 2.02pm
Nokia’a latest line-up of smartphones, including the G22, which includes repairable parts (HMD Global)
Nokia has unveiled a trio of new smartphones, including one designed to be easily repairable by users themselves.

HMD Global, the firm which makes Nokia phones and tablets, said the three new phones also offer up to three days of battery life as part of its commitment to create longer-lasting devices.

The Nokia G22 has a repairable screen, charging port, and battery, with owners able to access repair guides and parts through a Nokia partnership with repair firm iFixit.

It will go on sale in the UK on March 8, starting at £150.

It will be joined later in the spring by the £130 Nokia C32, which includes a 50-megapixel camera, and the Nokia C22, which HMD Global says is an ultra-durable device that is splash and dust resistant and has a toughened glass screen.

It is priced at £110.

“People value long-lasting, quality devices and they shouldn’t have to compromise on price to get it,” Adam Ferguson, HMD Global’s head of product marketing said.

“The new Nokia G22 is purposefully built with a repairable design so you can keep it even longer, and with advanced imaging on Nokia C32 and improved durability on Nokia C22, we are bringing even more value to the C-series.”

Nokia’s new devices have been unveiled ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) trade show in Barcelona, where a number of smartphone brands are showcasing new and current devices.

Industry expert Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, said: “As consumers increasingly demand more sustainable and longer-lasting devices, the ability to repair smartphones easily and affordably will become a key differentiator in the market.

“CCS Insight’s end-user research reflects this with approximately half of mobile phone users in western Europe saying they would like to be able to have their device repaired at a reasonable cost if they break outside of the warranty period.”

Alongside the new handsets, HMD Global confirmed it was in the process of moving the manufacturing of its 5G Nokia devices to Europe for the first time – the first major global smartphone brand to do so.

