‘Plump’ duck rescued from train in London and named Jack

A “plump” duck has been rescued after being left on a train at Herne Hill Station in London.

The duck, named Jack by a rescuer, was found by a passenger on Friday evening as Southeastern railway alerted travellers to the incident on Twitter and requested its owner “please make yourself known” to station staff.

The duck’s saviour, Ann Aitken-Davies from London Wildlife Protection, said she named the bird Jack after the baby found in a handbag on a train station in Oscar Wilde’s play The Importance of Being Earnest.

“Jack was in a nappy and squashed into a bag,” she told the PA news agency.

Jack is now safe and in the care of the Swan Sanctuary (Ann Aitken-Davies)

“He is plump and in very good condition.

“I have no idea why he was dumped but his owner knew he would be found if left on a train.”

Jack remains with a Swan Sanctuary volunteer and will be given a permanent home there after a period of quarantine.

ℹ️ We've been informed that a duck has been left on a train at #HerneHill – staff are looking after it at the station at the moment and will arrange for it to be safely collected, however if it is yours then please make yourself known to station staff. — Southeastern (@Se_Railway) February 24, 2023

Southeastern tweeted that Jack is believed to be a pet and thanked Twitter users for “all for your concerns for its welfare (and, of course, your quacking puns!)”

“Hope it hasn’t missed the last train – otherwise it will have to get up at the quack of dawn to get the next one,” one person responded.