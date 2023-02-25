Hundreds attend asylum seeker hotel protests and counter demonstration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hundreds attend asylum seeker hotel protests and counter demonstration

By Press Association
February 25 2023, 4.50pm Updated: February 25 2023, 5.31pm
Members of nationalist group Patriotic Alternative protest in Tower Gardens in Skegness, Lincolnshire near to the County Hotel used to house asylum seekers (PA)
Members of nationalist group Patriotic Alternative protest in Tower Gardens in Skegness, Lincolnshire near to the County Hotel used to house asylum seekers (PA)

Hundreds of protesters and counter demonstrators have taken to the streets over asylum seekers staying in hotels in two English seaside towns.

A rally of about 200 people took place in Skegness, Lincolnshire, while a protest and counter-protest occurred outside the Beresford Hotel in Newquay, Cornwall, on Saturday.

In Skegness, marchers clutched banners stating “no more refugees” while people chanted “we want our country back”.

Asylum seekers protest – Skegness
Laura Towler on stage during a protest by nationalist group Patriotic Alternative in Tower Gardens in Skegness, Lincolnshire near to the County Hotel used to house asylum seekers (PA)

Patriotic Alternative, designated as a far-right group by anti-racist campaigners Hope Not Hate, led a demonstration at Tower Gardens in Skegness near to the County Hotel used to house asylum seekers.

People clutched a Patriotic Alternative banner emblazoned with “stop the invasion we will not be replaced” and “you stay, migrants pay”.

Mark Collett and Laura Towler, who Hope Not Hate says are leaders of the group, were among those who gave speeches at the rally.

Lincolnshire Police said there were “no arrests or reported incidents” at the “Enough is Enough” demonstration in Skegness and the crowd “dispersed peacefully” when it finished.

Newquay protest heart drawn on beach
People draw a heart in the sand on the beach at Newquay, Cornwall (PA)

Superintendent Pat Coates said: “We have a duty to uphold the right to lawful protest, which is a fundamental part of our democracy, and Lincolnshire Police facilitated that right today.

“During the day, our officers engaged with protesters, members of the local community, and visitors to the town while they were on patrol to help ease concerns and diffuse tensions.”

In Newquay, about 100 counter-protesters, with some clutching signs saying “Refugees welcome” and “Seeking asylum is a right not a crime”, gathered outside the hotel.

Asylum seekers protest – Newquay
Anti-fascists from Cornwall Resists stand outside the Beresford Hotel in Newquay (PA)

An opposing group of about 100 people stood on the other side of the street, with one holding up a sign saying: “You are anti-white racists.”

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said “officers were engaging with those in attendance to ensure everyone’s safety and facilitate peaceful protest” and no arrests were made.

In a statement, Rosie Carter, director of policy at anti-fascist campaign group Hope not Hate, said: “Far-right groups are trying to stir up tensions in local communities to further their own agendas.

Asylum seekers protest – Newquay
Anti-fascists from Cornwall Resists took part in a counter protest (PA)

“Hope not hate have seen a 102% increase in far right, anti-migrant activity in the last year.

“This huge increase in far-right, anti-migrant activity doesn’t exist in a vacuum.

“It’s incumbent on the Government to end their inflammatory use of language that feeds and enables the far-right, put safeguards around hotels in place, and look again at their policies that have led to this dangerous situation in the first place.”

Jacob Morris, 22, a Patriotic Alternative supporter from Lincoln who was at the Skegness rally, said: “I’m protesting today against the council’s, and councils up and down the country, really, decision and her Majesty’s Government’s decision to put migrants across the Channel in hotels, three, four and five star hotels and it’s costing the British taxpayers millions.

“Especially when this country is facing a cost-of-living crisis, you think perhaps our Government should be spending on priorities.

Asylum seekers protest – Newquay
Protesters from nationalist group Patriotic Alternative and anti-fascists from Cornwall Resists, face each other during a protest in Newquay, Cornwall (PA)

“Ukrainians are one thing but a lot of these people crossing the Channel are certainly not Ukrainians, there’s been reports in the press a lot are from Albania and elsewhere. Albania hasn’t been at war for years, they’re a modern, stable country. We’re being taken advantage of in this country.”

He claimed there had been about “500 people” at the rally and added: “Our contention is a lot of these aren’t genuine asylum applications.”

He said there were two separate demonstrations in Skegness and “Patriotic Alternative organised and ran the static demonstration and had nothing to do with the marching demonstration down from the train station”, saying they had liaised with the police beforehand.

Asked if the group is racist, he said: “It’s not racist to stand up for your own people, that’s all I can say. We advocate for the white British people.”

It comes after a police van was set alight and fireworks were thrown during a protest outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley, Merseyside, which is also housing asylum seekers, earlier this month.

