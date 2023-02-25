Gabriel Martinelli scores only goal as leaders Arsenal beat Leicester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gabriel Martinelli scores only goal as leaders Arsenal beat Leicester

By Press Association
February 25 2023, 5.08pm Updated: February 25 2023, 5.10pm
Gabriel Martinelli celebrates his goal (Nick Potts/PA)
Gabriel Martinelli celebrates his goal (Nick Potts/PA)

Gabriel Martinelli hit the only goal of the game as Premier League leaders Arsenal secured a narrow victory at Leicester.

The Gunners were the better side at the King Power Stadium but left with a hard-fought 1-0 win courtesy of Martinelli’s effort early in the second half.

The game lacked much of the drama witnessed in Arsenal’s last-gasp victory at Aston Villa a week ago but it does ensure Mikel Arteta’s side remain top of the table heading into their home clash with struggling Everton on Wednesday night.

Oleksandr Zinchenko was on the scoresheet in the vital win at Villa Park and was made captain here as a mark of respect on the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine.

The Ukraine international was named in a side showing just one change from the 4-2 win at Aston Villa as Martinelli returned in place of Eddie Nketiah.

Thomas Partey was fit enough for a late substitute appearance on his return from injury while James Maddison missed out entirely for Leicester due to his continuing knee trouble.

Arsenal started well and were dominant in the opening stages, with a fine Leandro Trossard strike seemingly giving them the lead just before the half-hour mark.

The Belgium forward collected the ball on the edge of the box and curled home a fine effort only to see it ruled out by VAR for a Ben White foul on Danny Ward in the build-up.

Leandro Trossard scored a goal before it was ruled out following a VAR check
Leandro Trossard scored a goal before it was ruled out following a VAR check (Nick Potts/PA)

Leicester had the ball in the net moments later but it was a more clear-cut decision for the officials to chalk it off for an obvious offside against Kelechi Iheanacho.

The away side had dominated possession in a goalless first half but it did not take long for them to break the deadlock following the restart.

The second half was not a minute old when Trossard’s pass through the legs of Harry Souttar picked out Martinelli, who finished well from an acute angle.

The Brazil forward required lengthy treatment having been trod on by Leicester skipper Wilfred Ndidi as he tucked away the opener but was able to continue.

Leicester almost responded in kind with Tete just inches away from turning home a Harvey Barnes cross to the back post.

Bukayo Saka bundled home a close-range effort that was ruled out as Martinelli had been marginally offside as he played the ball to the England forward.

Zinchenko then stung the palms of Ward as Arsenal chased a second but, as the half wore on, the hosts sensed a point could be in the offing.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall arrowed just wide of Aaron Ramsdale’s right-hand post as Jamie Vardy – with 11 goals in his previous 15 appearances against Arsenal – replaced Iheanacho.

The visitors, though, stemmed any late Leicester pressure to claim an 18th league win of the campaign and remain on course for a first title in 19 years.

