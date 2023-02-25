Mikel Arteta goes ‘back to basics’ as Arsenal earn vital win at Leicester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mikel Arteta goes ‘back to basics’ as Arsenal earn vital win at Leicester

By Press Association
February 25 2023, 6.29pm Updated: February 25 2023, 9.11pm
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta saw his side win a second away game in a week. (Nick Potts/PA)
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta saw his side win a second away game in a week. (Nick Potts/PA)

Mikel Arteta revealed he has got his Arsenal players doing the basics right after their win at Leicester kept them top of the Premier League table.

An early second-half strike from Gabriel Martinelli earned the Gunners a 1-0 victory at the King Power Stadium a week on from a last-gasp win at Aston Villa.

Those six points followed the only rocky patch of Arsenal’s season to date where defeat at home to Manchester City saw them slip off the Premier League summit.

Now they are firmly in charge of their own title tilt and host Everton – who they lost to at Goodison Park earlier in the month – on Wednesday night looking to move further clear of their closest challengers.

Asked about winning twice on the road since the City defeat, Arteta replied: “It was really important because it creates more belief in the players, around the club and externally.

“But I had the belief the players could do it. It was coming back to some details and basics that get games away from us that we made much more. The last two games – especially today – we have done it much more.

“Against teams like Everton, the way we conceded the goal and some set-pieces was very avoidable.

Gabriel Martinelli celebrates his goal
Gabriel Martinelli, left, celebrates his goal (Nick Potts/PA)

“Sometimes the wave is created very far from the beach. Then it’s too late to avoid what is going to happen. We had to improve on those things and today we’ve done that really well.

“(We conceded) some sloppy goals with individual errors which are part of football.

“But the fact that we are not conceding goals and giving away chances is really important if you want to be constantly winning matches.”

Arteta opted to play January signing Leandro Trossard as a false-nine with Eddie Nketiah rested and the Belgium forward thought he had broken the deadlock with a fine first-half strike.

The effort was ruled out following a VAR check for a foul in the build-up but Arteta was delighted with the performance from one of his latest recruits.

“I think he was really good,” he said of Trossard’s afternoon. “He got involved in many situations that could have led to many more big chances.

“He was involved in that incredible goal that he scored that was disallowed. He was involved in the goal of Gabi with the pass that he played to him.

“He’s so good in tight spaces and small spaces with that creativity to open people up. I’m really happy we have him.”

Leicester toiled on an afternoon the hosts will want to forget in a hurry as the Foxes now sit worryingly close to the relegation zone.

“They were clearly better than us,” boss Brendan Rodgers conceded.

“They kept the ball really well. We are disappointed with the goal we gave away. We had good possession and then Martinelli breaks away and scores.

“That was the defining moment in the game. They are at the top of the league for a reason.”

