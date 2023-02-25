Princess of Wales cheers England to victory during Six Nations match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Princess of Wales cheers England to victory during Six Nations match

By Press Association
February 25 2023, 8.55pm
The Princess of Wales (Matthew Horwood/PA)
The Princess of Wales (Matthew Horwood/PA)

The Princess of Wales cheered England on to a victory over Wales – supported by her husband the Prince of Wales – in a Six Nations match at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

William is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, while Kate is patron of the Rugby Football Union – having taken over the role from the Duke of Sussex a year ago.

The final score of Wales 10-20 England meant the home side suffered their third successive Six Nations defeat since Warren Gatland returned as head coach.

The Prince of Wales and the Princess of Wales sing the Welsh national anthem (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Prince of Wales and the Princess of Wales sing the Welsh national anthem (Joe Giddens/PA)

Following the final score, William and Kate posted a message on their social media in both English and Welsh.

It read: “Back in Cardiff for Welsh Rugby Union vs England Rugby. Fantastic to meet the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust, stadium staff and all the volunteers that make the game what it is. Thank you for having us Six Nations Rugby!”

Ahead of the much-anticipated match, the famously competitive royals joked about supporting rival teams and said it would be a “tense” journey home regardless of who was victorious.

They met injured players supported by the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust, of which William is also patron.

The couple officially opened the Sir Tasker Watkins Suite, a new space at the stadium for use by the injured players and their families ahead of matches.

William wore a red tie in support of Wales, while Kate was wearing a red and white dogtooth Catherine Walker coat, described by her husband as “diplomatic”. Kate first wore the coat in 2018, during a tour in Sweden.

The Prince of Wales meets injured players (Matthew Horwood/PA)
The Prince of Wales meets injured players (Matthew Horwood/PA)

During the reception, held before kick off at 4.45pm, William said: “I’m looking forward to today. We need a little lift after the past week, don’t we?

“It’s going to be a very tense journey home. If we win today my wife won’t speak to me. It will be a tense evening.”

Kate laughed as she was asked about her support for England during the match.

She said: “The atmosphere is always second-to-none, so I’m looking forward to that.”

The couple spoke of their children George, nine, Charlotte, seven and Louis, four, during their visit.

William and Kate
The Prince of Wales and the Princess of Wales in the stands (Joe Giddens/PA)

Kate was told that William had not yet become a father when he first met some of the injured players.

She asked how he was and laughed when she was told William had less lines around his eyes compared to now.

The pair told how George is now learning to tackle rather than playing the non-contact game tag rugby.

“They are trying to teach him the rules,” Kate said.

“They move them around for their confidence. Because he is tall, he has the physique.

“But then there is Louis coming. Charlotte also does rugby.”

The Princess of Wales meets injured players (Matthew Horwood/PA)
The Princess of Wales meets injured players (Matthew Horwood/PA)

Rhian Roberts, 37, is one of 33 people supported by the trust.

She said: “Charlotte has started as well. George has just gone from playing tag rugby to contact rugby.

“It was an honour to see them today. You see them on TV and you pinch yourself that they are sat next to you.”

Gareth Moyle, 68, held Kate’s hand after asking William for an introduction.

“I’ve met William four times,” Mr Moyle said.

“I wanted to meet his young lady and he sorted it out when I told him.”

The match, one of rugby’s fiercest rivalries, was in danger of being called off after a strike threat from Wales’ players due to a dispute over contracts and a restriction on moving overseas.

A settlement was only finalised on Wednesday evening, sparing the Welsh game losing an estimated £9 million generated by a blockbuster home international against England.

The Prince and Princess of Wales arriving at the Principality Stadium (Matthew Horwood/PA)
The Prince and Princess of Wales arriving at the Principality Stadium (Matthew Horwood/PA)

In the official programme for the match, Gerald Davies, president of the WRU, described the “solemn time” faced by those in the game.

“It has been a harrowing time, unrelenting in its comment and judgment,” he wrote.

“We are sorry that it has come to this.”

The match was the Welsh men’s team’s second and final home game of the Guinness Six Nations 2023.

Before the national anthems were played, there was a silence to mark the one-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine.

A message on screens in the stadiums read: “Six Nations Rugby, its unions, federations and the entire rugby family continue to stand with Ukraine and strongly condemn the aggressive invasion of their country.”

