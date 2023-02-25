Erik ten Hag urges Man Utd players to create their own legacy with trophy wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Erik ten Hag urges Man Utd players to create their own legacy with trophy wins

By Press Association
February 25 2023, 10.33pm
Erik ten Hag has urged Man Utd players to create their own legacy by winning trophies (Martin Rickett/PA Images).
Erik ten Hag has urged Man Utd players to create their own legacy by winning trophies (Martin Rickett/PA Images).

Erik ten Hag wants his players to create their own legacy as the Manchester United manager prepares to step out at Wembley for the first time in the Carabao Cup final.

The Dutchman joined from Ajax after a wretched 2021-22 campaign for the the Old Trafford giants, who slumped home with their worst Premier League points tally in a season to forget.

Meticulous Ten Hag has overseen a marked transformation in culture and quality since then, with the club fighting on all four fronts as a frantic February fixture schedule comes to a mouth-watering conclusion.

Three days on from beating Barcelona in the Europa League knockout play-off, United head to Wembley to take on Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final looking to win a first trophy since 2017.

“(When) you’re playing for Manchester United and you have to create your own legacy, therefore you have to win trophies,” Ten Hag said. ”We have the opportunity.

“Every season again (there are more) but we are in good direction and Sunday we have the opportunity to win a trophy.

“But after Sunday it moves on, then we are still in three leagues where we have still good opportunities to win something.”

Ten Hag knows a thing or two about winning trophies from his time managing Ajax and will have learned a lot from a meal with Sir Alex Ferguson earlier in the week.

The United great always mentioned the impact of winning a first trophy – something the Dutchman agrees with, but not something he is allowing himself to think about.

“It’s massive, but first get the first one,” Ten Hag said.

Manchester United Training – Aon Training Complex – Wednesday October 26th
Erik ten Hag is relishing the opportunity to secure his first trophy for Manchester United by beating Newcastle at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final (Martin Rickett/PA Images).

“So, now we have the opportunity to get that one and don’t think further ahead when that doesn’t make sense, it doesn’t help you.

“It’s only about focusing. We have the opportunity Sunday and we have to put everything we have in to get the trophy and to get it into Manchester.”

Asked if there is a sense that it can be the real start of the journey for United, he said: “Yeah, but so focus on (Newcastle). That is the only thing that we can do in this moment.

“And after it, we will look further on, what it means and how the two things (impact us).

“Either you win and that’s good. That can have the impact you mentioned.

“But if you don’t win it, there are coming more opportunities and then you have to carry on the process because we are still in a good direction that can’t be dependent on one game.”

Wembley will be rocking for what is a key game for both teams and a special occasion for Ten Hag as he visits the famous ground for the first time.

“I never had the opportunity to have the experience to be in Wembley, only television,” he said. “I’m looking forward. A big joy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A man was pronounced dead following the fire at the complex. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
3
5
Ric May with Wolfy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
2
6
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
9
7
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
8
Erik ten Hag has urged Man Utd players to create their own legacy by winning trophies (Martin Rickett/PA Images).
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
9
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
10
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

Jamie MacDonald made his 500th career appearance.
Raith Rovers' Jamie MacDonald eyeing another century as he recalls debut that 'could have…
Richie Gray
Six Nations: 12 years on, Richie Gray returns to the Stade de France better…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson believes the referee got the red card incident wrong. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone consider Dan Phillips red card appeal, with Perth boss Callum Davidson bemused…
Zak Rudden scores the Saints opener. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Were Saints wronged by another VAR injustice as 10-man Perth side…
13-year-old Finn was last seen on Saturday morning. Image: Police Scotland
Missing Arbroath teenager Finn Riach last seen in Dundee city centre
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer questions referee Chris Graham at full-time. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer fumes at officials after two disallowed goals during Inverness frustration
Jay Henderson challenges Josh Mulligan in midfield as Dundee and Inverness played out a draw. Image: SNS.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dee misses prove costly…
Cawdor Castle and gardens near Inverness. A career in gardening can mean work in variety of beautiful gardens.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The endless career options of gardening
A dejected Fox in Dingwall. Image: SNS
Dundee United fans call for Liam Fox and Tony Asghar to go as timid…
The overnight roadworks will be in place for three nights. Image: Google Street View
Three nights of roadworks due on A9 near Pitlochry

Editor's Picks

Most Commented