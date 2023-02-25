Sixth man arrested after attempted murder of police officer in Omagh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sixth man arrested after attempted murder of police officer in Omagh

By Press Association
February 25 2023, 11.17pm
Forensic officers from Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) at the sports complex in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh, Co Tyrone, where off-duty PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot a number of times by masked men in front of young people he had been coaching. Mr Caldwell remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital following the attack on Wednesday evening. Picture date: Thursday February 23, 2023.
Forensic officers from Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) at the sports complex in the Killyclogher Road area of Omagh, Co Tyrone, where off-duty PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot a number of times by masked men in front of young people he had been coaching. Mr Caldwell remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital following the attack on Wednesday evening. Picture date: Thursday February 23, 2023.

Police investigating the attempted murder of a senior officer in Omagh have made a sixth arrest.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell remains critically ill after the attack in Co Tyrone on Wednesday night in which he was shot in front of his young son.

He was targeted at a sports centre where he coaches a youth football team and police believe the two gunmen involved fired multiple shots.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said on Saturday night that they have arrested a 71-year-old man in Omagh under the Terrorism Act.

The man, the sixth to be arrested in the investigation, will be questioned by detectives at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

Police officer shot in Omagh
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell (David Young/PA)

Five other men – aged 22, 38, 43, 45 and 47 – also arrested in connection with the attempted murder remain in custody.

Earlier on Saturday, the PSNI said they had been granted more time to question four of the men.

A PSNI spokesperson said a court in Belfast had granted an extension to the detention of four male suspects, aged 22, 38, 45 and 47, until 10pm on Tuesday February 28.

Police officer shot in Omagh
People taking part in a rally outside Omagh Courthouse to unite against paramilitary violence after the shooting of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell (Brian Lawless/PA)

Police have said dissident republican group the New IRA is their primary line of inquiry.

Meanwhile, hundreds of people gathered to demand an end to paramilitary violence in Northern Ireland.

The main street of Omagh was brought to a standstill on Saturday as crowds assembled in front of the courthouse for a rally in solidarity with Mr Caldwell.

Police officer shot in Omagh
Crowds gathered in Beragh, about eight miles from Omagh (Brian Lawless/PA)

Standing a short distance from where a 1998 dissident republican bomb killed 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins, they held posters saying: “No going back.”

Earlier, Beragh Swifts, the football club at which Mr Caldwell is a volunteer coach, led a solidarity walk through the village of Beragh on the outskirts of Omagh.

