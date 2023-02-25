Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool to ‘keep going’ as he seeks to accentuate positives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jurgen Klopp urges Liverpool to ‘keep going’ as he seeks to accentuate positives

By Press Association
February 25 2023, 11.17pm Updated: February 25 2023, 11.19pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp saw his side held by Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA).
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp saw his side held by Crystal Palace (John Walton/PA).

Jurgen Klopp admitted Hollywood producers are unlikely to vie for the rights to the Reds’ lacklustre season, but the Liverpool boss remained upbeat about the unwritten ending to his side’s campaign.

A goalless draw against 12th-placed Crystal Palace was probably not the emphatic statement Klopp’s side would have hoped to make after spectacularly unravelling in their 5-2 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid earlier in the week.

Still, the boss felt the need to remind naysayers, including those in his own dressing room, that his side walked away with a point at Selhurst Park, saying: “I see it in your eyes and in players’ eyes as well. It looks like we lost the game. We didn’t.

Jurgen Klopp embraces Harvey Elliott
Jurgen Klopp embraces Harvey Elliott (John Walton/PA).

“We spoiled ourselves with a lot of things, but we cannot suffer because of our own history, that would be really a joke.

“This will not be the season that everybody in the history books, when you have a look, says, ‘Let’s have a look at that season again and again and again’. There will not be big movies about it or stuff like this, but we have to go through it anyway.

“We’ll show, it’s not always, ‘Oh, here we won, all great, now we have dropped a point, all rubbish’. We have to keep going. Take the things and go again. Take the things and go again. And that’s what we’ll do.

“So, nothing really changed tonight. You can see two ways. We didn’t win, that sounds very negative. We have a point more than before, I think that sounds pretty positive. So you can choose.”

Both sides had chances to take the advantage before half-time.

The Reds’ opportunity came first when Joel Matip sent Andrew Robertson’s free-kick in the direction of Diogo Jota, who clipped the outside edge of the left post with his header from six yards out.

Jean-Philippe Mateta nearly put Palace ahead but rattled the crossbar, the woodwork also denying Mohamed Salah soon after the restart.

Both Joe Gomez and Darwin Nunez were ruled out with injury before Saturday’s contest, the latter picking up a knock after the Real Madrid game that aggravated his shoulder injury and being left, according to Klopp, “(unable to) move that arm at all”.

He will be re-evaluated, while Gomez missed the match due to a muscle issue.

Palace are still in search of their first win of 2023, having now drawn five times since the beginning of the new year, their inability to convert chances again on display.

Eagles boss Patrick Vieira remained confident that his squad will score goals, even in the absence of leading scorer Wilfried Zaha, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury and sat out Saturday’s encounter.

He said: “I think it’s just about confidence. I’m working with them every day and I see the quality that they have. All of them can finish. All of them can score goals, and it’s just about me putting training in place so that we build that confidence.

“I don’t have any doubt about the quality that they have to finish those chances.”

