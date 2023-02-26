What the papers say – February 26 By Press Association February 26 2023, 1.39am A collection of British newspapers (Pete Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Rishi Sunak’s plan for a new deal with the EU makes the front pages of several of the Sunday papers. The Sunday Telegraph says the Prime Minister is poised to scrap Boris Johnson’s Northern Ireland Protocol Bill and is facing a growing rebellion among Conservative MPs. The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:'Sunak snubs Johnson over new Brexit deal'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/G59cTYIBZK— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 25, 2023 Mr Sunak is also the focus of the Sunday Mirror front page which has an appeal from an 11-year-old Ukrainian boy to be allowed to join his dad in the UK under the Homes for Ukraine scheme. Sunday's Front Page 📰Rishi… please reunite my family🟥Ukrainian boy begs for home in UKhttps://t.co/EklVahiDBm#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/lnCNfTAZ8w— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) February 25, 2023 The Observer says Police Federation figures show roughly one in 100 police officers in England and Wales faced criminal charges last year alone. The Sunday Express reports on a planned Government crackdown on lawyers "stringing out" asylum claims in order to maximise their earnings. Sunday Express front cover: Crackdown on £40m migrant lawyershttps://t.co/hEvZGuBRAR#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/9B1st7hKSJ— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) February 25, 2023 And a British Satanist group is trying to attract new members with initiatives including a Bake Off style event, Daily Star Sunday says. Sunday's front page: Go woke or go to hell 👿#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/2WoG8jpAag pic.twitter.com/pT3jolUvVH— Daily Star (@dailystar) February 25, 2023 