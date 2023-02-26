Dozens of migrants die after boat breaks apart off southern Italy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dozens of migrants die after boat breaks apart off southern Italy

By Press Association
February 26 2023, 9.31am Updated: February 26 2023, 12.17pm
Rescued migrants covered in blankets, sit at a beach near Cutro, southern Italy (Giuseppe Pipita/AP)
Rescued migrants covered in blankets, sit at a beach near Cutro, southern Italy (Giuseppe Pipita/AP)

The Italian coast guard has recovered 43 bodies after a migrant boat broke apart in rough seas on Sunday off the southern coast of Italy’s mainland, RAI state radio reported.

Rescuers said so far there were some 80 survivors.

Quoting unidentified port authorities near the coastal town of Crotone, in Calabria, the toe of the Italian peninsula, RAI said the boat was carrying 120 migrants when it ran into trouble at dawn in the Ionian sea.

By mid-morning, about 40 survivors had been found, said Luca Cari, a spokesman for firefighters who were involved in rescue efforts.

State TV said some 27 of the survivors made it to shore, apparently on their own.

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni said that the migrants were crowded into a 20-metre (66ft) boat in “adverse weather conditions”.

In a statement released by her office, she expressed “her deep sorrow for the many human lives torn away by human traffickers”.

“It’s inhumane to exchange the live of men, women and children for the ‘price’ of a ticket paid by them in the false prospect for a safe voyage,” said Ms Meloni.

She vowed to use her leadership to press for crackdowns on departures arranged by human smugglers and to press fellow European Union leaders to help Italy in her quest.

The wreckage from a capsized boat washes ashore (Giuseppe Pipita/AP)
The wreckage from a capsized boat washes ashore (Giuseppe Pipita/AP)

A chunk of the boat, along with piles of splintered wood, littered the beach at Steccato di Cutro, part of Calabria’s coastline along the Ionian sea.

Some of the survivors tried to keep warm, wrapped in what appeared to be colourful blankets or sheets.

A helicopter and motorboats were deployed in search efforts, including vessels from state firefighters, border police and the coast guard.

A Coast Guard motorboat rescued two men suffering from hypothermia and recovered the body of a boy in the rough seas, it said in a statement.

Firefighter boats, including rescue divers, recovered 28 bodies, including three pulled by a strong current far away from the wreckage.

The Italian news agency AGI said a baby was among the bodies recovered.

Pope Francis told the faithful in St Peter’s Square: “I pray for each of them, for the missing and the other migrants who survived.”

Rescuers arrive at the scene after a migrant boat broke apart in rough seas, at a beach near Cutro, southern Italy (Giuseppe Pipita/AP)

He added he was also praying for the rescuers “and for those who give welcome” to the migrants.

It was not clear where the boat had set out from, but migrant vessels arriving in Calabria usually depart from Turkish or Egyptian shores.

Another sea route employed by traffickers, considered among the deadliest for migration, crosses the central Mediterranean from Libya’s coast, where migrants often endure brutal detention conditions for months, before they can board rubber dinghies or wooden fishing boats, toward Italian shores.

Most of the migrants departing from Libya are fleeing poverty in sub-Saharan Africa or in Bangladesh and Pakistan.

