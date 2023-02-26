Tom Cruise honoured for his work as a producer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tom Cruise honoured for his work as a producer

By Press Association
February 26 2023, 10.37am
Tom Cruise (Ian West/PA)
Tom Cruise (Ian West/PA)

Tom Cruise was honoured for his nearly three decades of work as a producer, and Everything Everywhere All At Once  solidified its status as the frontrunner for the best picture Oscar by taking the top prize at the Producers Guild of America Awards.

“We love you! We love you!” another Oscar favourite and one of the film’s stars, Ke Huy Quan, shouted gleefully from the stage as Jonathan Wang and the other producers of the multiversal dramedy accepted the award for best theatrical motion picture.

The award has proven to be perhaps the best indicator for what will win the top honour at the Oscars, with four of the past five and 11 of the past 14 PGA winners going on to win best picture.

PGA wins by  Coda last year and  Nomadland” in 2021 set each apart as frontrunners before winning best picture.

The strong possibility of a big night at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards could further mark Everything Everywhere as the film to beat at the March 12 Academy Awards.

Actor Tom Cruise (right) posing for a photo with BTP officers at Birmingham New Street station, where he has been filming scenes for the latest instalment in the Mission:Impossible movie series (British Transport Police/PA)
Tom Cruise (right) posing for a photo with BTP officers at Birmingham New Street station, where he has been filming scenes for the latest instalment in the Mission:Impossible movie series (British Transport Police/PA)

Cruise the actor caused a stir inside and outside with his presence at the show at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, but his producing career beginning in 1996 with Mission: Impossible earned him the David O. Selznick Award at the PGAs, a life achievement honour previously bestowed on Steven Spielberg, Kevin Feige, Mary Parent and Brian Grazer.

“My whole life I wanted to make movies,” said Cruise, wearing a tuxedo with his hair grown out to the length he wore it in Mission: Impossible 2.

“I wanted to travel the world, and have adventure.”

Cruise talked about making his film debut in 1981’s Taps at age 18 and how producer Stanley Jaffe let him in on every part of the process.

“I was certain this was something I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” he said.

Cruise thanked Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the original 1986 Top Gun and his producing partner on last year’s Top Gun: Maverick, which also was nominated for the top PGA award and is up for the best picture Oscar.

“You opened the door for me,” Cruise told Bruckheimer.

“You welcomed me in and I will be grateful forever.”

Since the first Mission: Impossible, Cruise has regularly been a producer on the films in which he has starred, including Vanilla Sky, The Last Samurai, Jack Reacher and the other five films in the Mission: Impossible franchise.

He paid tribute in his acceptance to many other mentors and partners including Spielberg and former Paramount chief executive Sherry Lansing, who presented the award.

“You’ve all enabled me the adventurous life that I wanted,” he said.

Cruise gave a closing shout-out to “all the audiences, for whom I work first and foremost, thank you for letting me entertain you.”

Other movies honoured by the PGA included Navalny, which won for best documentary feature, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, which took best animated film, and Till, which won the Stanley Kramer Award honouring a production or producer that illuminates and raises public awareness of important social issues.

Stanley Tucci (Ian West/PA)
Stanley Tucci (Ian West/PA)

In the PGA’s television categories, The Bear won for best comedy, The White Lotus won for best drama, Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls won for best reality or competition series, Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy won for non-fiction series, The Dropout won best limited series and Weird: The Al Yankovic Story won best TV movie.

Mindy Kaling received the Norman Lear Achievement Award in Television for her work producing shows including The Mindy Project, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Never Have I Ever, Velma and The Office.

“I’m a child of immigrants and that unexpectedly became my secret weapon,” Kaling said.

B.J. Novak, her former Office co-writer and co-star, presented Kaling with the award, saying she “cared about characters other people hadn’t cared about enough to put on TV, and they cared about things that other people on TV hadn’t cared about”.

