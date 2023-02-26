Palestinian and Israeli officials meet ahead of holy month as violence soars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Palestinian and Israeli officials meet ahead of holy month as violence soars

By Press Association
February 26 2023, 11.51am Updated: February 26 2023, 1.01pm
Palestinians protest a deadly Israeli raid in the West Bank city of Nablus, as well as a crackdown on Palestinian prisoners by Israel’s right-wing government, following Friday prayers at the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem (Mahmoud Illean/AP)
Palestinians protest a deadly Israeli raid in the West Bank city of Nablus, as well as a crackdown on Palestinian prisoners by Israel's right-wing government, following Friday prayers at the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem (Mahmoud Illean/AP)

High-level Palestinian and Israeli delegations will meet in Jordan in a bid to reduce surging tensions ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Israel said the prime minister’s national security adviser as well as the chief of the Shin Bet domestic security agency were to attend Sunday’s meeting.

The head of the Palestinian intelligence services as well as advisers to President Mahmoud Abbas were also expected to join.

Mr Abbas’ office said the Palestinians would “stress the need to stop all Israeli unilateral actions”.

As the meeting was announced there was a shooting in the northern occupied West Bank.

Israeli emergency rescue services said two people were seriously wounded and airlifted to hospital for treatment.

An Israeli official said the meeting was meant to ease tensions ahead of Ramadan and came after an American request.

A Jordanian official also said the meeting was meant to stop “Israeli unilateral actions”, build confidence and lead to more comprehensive contacts between the sides.

He said the meeting will take place in the Red Sea resort town of Aqaba in Jordan.

Palestinians who oppose any official engagement with Israel, said they would protest, while the Islamic militant group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, criticised the meeting.

Israel has pledged to continue fighting militants in the West Bank where the Palestinian Authority often has little control.

Israel is also led by a government with members opposed to concessions to the Palestinians and who favour settlement on occupied lands.

Violence between Israelis and Palestinians has surged since Israel stepped up raids on West Bank cities, towns and villages following a spate of Palestinian attacks last year.

The bloodshed has increased this year, with more than 60 Palestinians killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

Palestinian attacks against Israelis have killed 11 people.

Ramadan this year coincides with the week-long Jewish holiday of Passover and worshippers from both faiths are expected to flock to the holy sites in Jerusalem’s Old City, which are often a flashpoint for violence between the sides.

Clashes erupted at a key Jerusalem holy site last year and tensions helped spark an 11-day war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip in 2021.

