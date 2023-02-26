Rough collie latest breed on brink of being declared at risk as numbers decline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Rough collie latest breed on brink of being declared at risk as numbers decline

By Press Association
February 26 2023, 12.21pm
Rough collie dogs is now close to being classed as ‘at risk’ by The Kennel Club (/PA)
Rough collie dogs is now close to being classed as ‘at risk’ by The Kennel Club (/PA)

The rough collie faces an uncertain future following a steep decline in the breed’s popularity to record their lowest numbers in more than 75 years.

The breed is now close to being classed as “at risk” by The Kennel Club, which monitors breeds with declining numbers in the UK.

Lassie often comes to mind when people think of the rough collie thanks to the novel that began in the 1940s followed by the films, television series, radio programmes, animation and comic books.

At the height of the breed’s popularity in 1979, there were more than 8,000 annual puppy registrations, placing them in the top 10 breeds in the UK.

Last year there were less than 500 rough collie puppies born, a 25% decrease since 2021 and a steep 94% decline since their heyday.

This is the lowest recorded number for the breed since the 1940s, and if the decline continues they will be placed on The Kennel Club’s “at watch” list, which monitors breeds with between 300 and 450 puppy registrations a year.

Those with less than 300 puppy births annually are recorded on the organisation’s “vulnerable native breeds” list – devised to highlight those British and Irish native breeds which could be at risk of disappearing.

Carole Smedley, chair of the Rough Collie Breed Council, said: “We are very concerned to see this wonderful and majestic breed fall in popularity.

“I’ve spent my life surrounded by rough collies who have enjoyed long, healthy lives and I can confirm their friendly, happy temperament, but each year their popularity is decreasing.

“Of course, no breed will suit everyone, but for the right owner, who can provide the right space and environment, they have so much love to give and they adore children.

Crufts 2016
A rough collie at Crufts in 2016 (Joe Giddens/PA)

“It is such a shame that some of our most native historic and recognisable breeds are continuing to drop in popularity and we hope that more people will become aware of the range of breeds out there and responsibly select the right one for them.”

In 2022, there were more vulnerable breeds recorded than ever before, as both the shaggy-coated bearded collie and the distinctive miniature bull terrier were placed on the list while the Bedlington terrier, bullmastiff, Irish terrier, Norfolk terrier, and parson russell terrier were added to the “at watch” list.

There are now 34 vulnerable native breeds and a further eight classed as “at watch”.

The Yorkshire terrier, once the number one breed in the UK during the 1970s but has since seen its popularity wane, recorded just 495 puppy births last year.

The Kennel Club’s campaign to Save the Forgotten Breeds aims to remind people about the large number of British and Irish native breeds, particularly those that are seeing a decline in numbers and face a real danger of disappearing altogether.

The campaign has previously seen breeds such as the Pembroke Welsh corgi bounce back from the brink of extinction.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The high end cinema and games room. Image: Savills.
Luxury Fife house with sauna, cinema room, gym and cottage on sale for £625k
2
Ronnie and Thirza McClean. Image: Thirza McClean
Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face…
3
Shaun Cooper.
Dundee dealer ‘relieved’ to be caught with nearly £10k of cannabis in Asda bag…
4
A Cruise ship in Dundee
Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist…
2
5
The gates to Kirriemuir recycling centre are set to stay permanently closed. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Monifieth and Kirriemuir recycling centres face axe in Angus Council budget
6
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Exam appeals 2022 Picture shows; St Paul's Academy/Glenalmond College. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Exam appeals disparity: Find out how many results were successfully challenged in Tayside and…
7
David Irvine appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth Tesco brawler rained down blows during ‘nasty’ broad daylight attack
8
Arbroath folk have been stunned by the Porty's sudden closure. Image: Google
Pub chain hope to see Arbroath’s Portcullis rise again
9
The bar at Forgans in Broughty Ferry, Dundee
5 of the best spots for a boozy brunch in Dundee
10
Fox, left, and his assistant Stevie Crawford. Image: SNS
Liam Fox confesses to Dundee United job uncertainty following ‘unacceptable’ Ross County collapse

More from The Courier

Caroline Cluckie at the Playhouse with friends Nicola Clifford and Siobhan McLeod. Image: DC Thomson, Caroline Cluckie
Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience 'fight'
The incident took place at Dysart St Clair Parish Church in Dysart, near Kirkcaldy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Man caught breaking into Fife church while wearing high-vis jacket
Zak Rudden has got his first St Johnstone goal and Dan Phillips his first red card. Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone should definitely appeal Dan Phillips red card and on-loan Dundee…
Fife tattie guru John Marshall at the Kirrie event. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Take your pick of the best shots from Kirrie Tattie Day
Taymouth Marina. Image: Phil Wilkinson Photography.
Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch
Dr Yule's daughter Rosemary Yule and minister Rev Karen Fenwick greet people arriving. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tributes paid at memorial service for tragic Forfar GP Bill Yule
Rab's found himself back in a hotel room again.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm in a hotel room again. How did that happen?
Melville Mitchell, formerly of Cooper & McKenzie of Dundee.
Melville Mitchell: Retired Dundee menswear retailer dies aged 89
Michael O'Halloran. Image: SNS.
Michael O'Halloran: Leaving St Johnstone for Cove Rangers was a 'no-brainer'
Ukrainian children Yeva Berehovenko (left) and Sasha Protsenko carry a wreath during the ceremony. Image: Phil Hannah.
Blairgowrie holds ceremony to mark one year since start of Ukraine war

Editor's Picks

Most Commented