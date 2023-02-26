Putin says Nato members are seeking to eliminate Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Putin says Nato members are seeking to eliminate Russia

By Press Association
February 26 2023, 2.09pm Updated: February 26 2023, 2.25pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, near the Kremlin Wall during the national celebrations of the ‘Defender of the Fatherland Day’ in Moscow, Russia (AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, near the Kremlin Wall during the national celebrations of the ‘Defender of the Fatherland Day’ in Moscow, Russia (AP)

Russian president Vladimir Putin said in an interview on Sunday that Russia has no choice but to take into account Nato’s nuclear capabilities.

He made the remarks in justifying Russia’s recent suspension of its participation in the New START treaty, which seeks to cap the number of nuclear warheads possessed by the US and Russia.

Mr Putin claimed that Russia faces an existential threat because, in his view, Nato members are seeking the country’s “strategic defeat”.

He said on Russian state TV, that the suspension of New START stemmed from the need to “ensure security, strategic stability” for Russia.

“When all the leading Nato countries have declared their main goal as inflicting a strategic defeat on us, how can we ignore their nuclear capabilities in these conditions?” he said.

Mr Putin declared on Tuesday that Moscow was suspending its participation in the 2010 New START treaty, saying that Russia can’t accept US inspections of its nuclear sites under the pact while Washington and its Nato allies seek Russia’s defeat in Ukraine.

He emphasised that Moscow was not withdrawing from the pact altogether, and the Russian foreign ministry said the country would respect the treaty’s caps on nuclear weapons and keep notifying the US about test launches of ballistic missiles.

In the interview with Russia 1 television broadcast on Sunday – two days after the one-year anniversary of the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine – Mr Putin said that while Nato countries are not party to the treaty, they became part of the “discussions on the issue,” which Moscow does not object to, especially since it cannot ignore Nato’s nuclear capabilities.

Mr Putin alleged that the West wants to eliminate Russia, a notion that he has repeatedly used to justify Russian aggression in Ukraine.

“They have one goal: to disband the former Soviet Union and its fundamental part – the Russian Federation,” he said.

If the West succeeds in destroying Russia and establishing control, he claimed, the Russian people may not survive as a unified nation.

“There will be Muscovites, Uralians and others,” he said of Russia’s possible fragmentation.

The West could only partly accept Russia into the so-called “family of civilized peoples”, breaking the country into separate pieces, he claimed.

US president Joe Biden countered Putin’s claims in a speech in Poland on Tuesday.

He said: “The United States and the nations of Europe do not seek to control or destroy Russia.

“The West was not plotting to attack Russia, as Putin said today. And millions of Russian citizens who only want to live in peace with their neighbors are not the enemy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The high end cinema and games room. Image: Savills.
Luxury Fife house with sauna, cinema room, gym and cottage on sale for £625k
2
Ronnie and Thirza McClean. Image: Thirza McClean
Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face…
3
Shaun Cooper.
Dundee dealer ‘relieved’ to be caught with nearly £10k of cannabis in Asda bag…
4
A Cruise ship in Dundee
Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist…
2
5
The gates to Kirriemuir recycling centre are set to stay permanently closed. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Monifieth and Kirriemuir recycling centres face axe in Angus Council budget
6
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Exam appeals 2022 Picture shows; St Paul's Academy/Glenalmond College. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Exam appeals disparity: Find out how many results were successfully challenged in Tayside and…
7
David Irvine appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth Tesco brawler rained down blows during ‘nasty’ broad daylight attack
8
Arbroath folk have been stunned by the Porty's sudden closure. Image: Google
Pub chain hope to see Arbroath’s Portcullis rise again
9
The bar at Forgans in Broughty Ferry, Dundee
5 of the best spots for a boozy brunch in Dundee
10
Fox, left, and his assistant Stevie Crawford. Image: SNS
Liam Fox confesses to Dundee United job uncertainty following ‘unacceptable’ Ross County collapse

More from The Courier

Caroline Cluckie at the Playhouse with friends Nicola Clifford and Siobhan McLeod. Image: DC Thomson, Caroline Cluckie
Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience 'fight'
The incident took place at Dysart St Clair Parish Church in Dysart, near Kirkcaldy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Man caught breaking into Fife church while wearing high-vis jacket
Zak Rudden has got his first St Johnstone goal and Dan Phillips his first red card. Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone should definitely appeal Dan Phillips red card and on-loan Dundee…
Fife tattie guru John Marshall at the Kirrie event. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Take your pick of the best shots from Kirrie Tattie Day
Taymouth Marina. Image: Phil Wilkinson Photography.
Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch
Dr Yule's daughter Rosemary Yule and minister Rev Karen Fenwick greet people arriving. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tributes paid at memorial service for tragic Forfar GP Bill Yule
Rab's found himself back in a hotel room again.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm in a hotel room again. How did that happen?
Melville Mitchell, formerly of Cooper & McKenzie of Dundee.
Melville Mitchell: Retired Dundee menswear retailer dies aged 89
Michael O'Halloran. Image: SNS.
Michael O'Halloran: Leaving St Johnstone for Cove Rangers was a 'no-brainer'
Ukrainian children Yeva Berehovenko (left) and Sasha Protsenko carry a wreath during the ceremony. Image: Phil Hannah.
Blairgowrie holds ceremony to mark one year since start of Ukraine war

Editor's Picks

Most Commented