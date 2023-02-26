China announces visit from Belarus leader and Putin ally Alexander Lukashenko

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
China announces visit from Belarus leader and Putin ally Alexander Lukashenko

By Press Association
February 26 2023, 3.13pm
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko(Vladimir Astapkovich, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool/AP)
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko(Vladimir Astapkovich, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool/AP)

Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus and a close ally of the Russian leader, will visit Beijing this week, China’s foreign ministry said.

The news comes as US concerns grow that China is considering providing military aid to Russia.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying said Mr Lukashenko is due to visit on Tuesday, leaving on Thursday, but gave no details of his agenda.

Belarus has strongly backed Moscow and allowed its territory to be used as a staging ground for the initial invasion of Ukraine a year ago.

Mr Lukashenko has been Belarus’ only president since the position was created in 1994, and crushed 2020 protests over his disputed re-election.

The visit comes as top US officials repeated warnings to China against providing military aid to Russia in its war on Ukraine, saying that would bring heavy consequences.

CIA director William Burns repeated those earlier statements in an interview due to be broadcast on American channel CBS on Sunday, saying: “We’re confident that the Chinese leadership is considering the provision of lethal equipment.”

However, Burns added, “We also don’t see that a final decision has been made yet, and we don’t see evidence of actual shipments of lethal equipment.”

Providing such aid “would be a very risky and unwise bet,” he said.

Beijing claims to have a neutral stance on the war that began one year ago, but has also said it has a “no limits friendship” with Russia and has refused to criticise Moscow’s invasion or even call it that.

It has accused the West of provoking the conflict and “fanning the flames” by providing Ukraine with defensive arms.

It has accused the US of smearing it over the military aid allegations and reiterated that it seeks only peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Beijing on Friday issued a proposal calling for a cease-fire and peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cautiously welcomed China’s involvement – but said success would depend on actions not words.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is believed to be preparing to visit Russia sometime in the coming months.

