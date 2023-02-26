Tottenham add to Chelsea woe as Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane goals sink Blues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tottenham add to Chelsea woe as Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane goals sink Blues

By Press Association
February 26 2023, 3.49pm Updated: February 26 2023, 4.03pm
Chelsea are now six games without a win (Mike Egerton/PA)
Chelsea are now six games without a win (Mike Egerton/PA)

Chelsea’s winless run extended to six games as Tottenham heaped yet more misery on Graham Potter with a 2-0 win in north London.

Potter’s side went down to second-half goals from Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane in a match where they rarely threatened and, despite a promising first period, visibly crumbled once Spurs took the lead.

Chelsea looked bereft of attacking ideas, and have now scored just a single goal in their last half-dozen outings in all competitions.

Potter’s task of hauling his side back into contention for the Premier League’s top four now looks increasingly insurmountable, with little on display against Tottenham to suggest the club’s huge January transfer outlay is paying off.

The visitors received an early blow when Thiago Silva, back in the side having sat out the defeat to Southampton, was forced off with an injury to his left knee. Potter sent on Wesley Fofana for his second substitute appearance since returning to fitness.

The visitors were the more confident on the ball in the first half, working in neat triangles and playing the game largely in the Spurs half though they were unable to find a final, penetrating pass.

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Neither side could find the breakthrough in the first half (Mike Egerton/PA)

Joao Felix had a fair sight of goal, finding space after driving through the middle and striking his shot firmly but straight at Fraser Forster, as Chelsea’s struggles in front of goal under Potter persisted.

Spurs’ best hope looked like coming on the break, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison showing signs of promise when they were given the chance to run at Chelsea.

It was the home team that had the best chance of the first half. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg collected the ball centrally 20 yards out and drilled an effort at goal that was deflected brilliantly against the post by the sliding leg of Fofana.

Chelsea’s frustrations were all too familiar. Raheem Sterling, their best player in the first half with his penetrating runs down the left, tried to take matters into his own hands, cutting in from the touchline and firing towards Forster’s far corner, the Tottenham goalkeeper diving well to his left to beat the ball away.

The first half ended in confusion and VAR controversy. Hakim Ziyech was late on Richarlison, and as players from both sides squared up to each other the Moroccan appeared to put a hand in the face of Emerson Royal.

A first video check resulted in a red card for Ziyech, but referee Stuart Attwell was then prompted to view the pitch-side monitor and, after reviewing the incident, the red card was rescinded.

Hakim Ziyech
Hakim Ziyech was initially shown a red card (Mike Egerton/PA)

The half had produced little to excite either set of supporters, but within seconds of the re-start, the game exploded into life and Tottenham led.

Kulusevski broke into the box down the right and fed the overlapping Royal. His low shot was stopped by Kepa Arrizabalaga, but as the goalkeeper looked to drop onto the loose ball, Enzo Fernandez scooped it out of his grasp, and his weak clearance allowed Skipp to steal in front of Felix and fire Spurs into the lead.

The goal rocked Chelsea, and the confidence in midfield with which they had moved the ball seemed to desert them.

Kai Havertz, standing in again as a makeshift number nine, cut an increasingly frustrated figure, never quite finding the right runs or angles when Chelsea were in possession.

Their problems were thrown into stark relief by the simplicity of Tottenham’s second goal.

A corner whipped in from the right was flicked on neatly by Eric Dier six yards out, dropping at the far post for Kane who had time and space to sweep the ball home.

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Harry Kane seals Tottenham’s win over

Substitute Mykhailo Mudryk blasted over from 25 yards five minutes from time, a moment which seemed to announce definitively that Chelsea had run out of ideas.

Soon, they had run out of time. Spurs ran out deserved winners.

