Australia beat South Africa to win Women’s T20 World Cup for sixth time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Australia beat South Africa to win Women’s T20 World Cup for sixth time

By Press Association
February 26 2023, 5.22pm
Australia have won the Women’s T20 World Cup (Halden Krog/AP)
Australia have won the Women’s T20 World Cup (Halden Krog/AP)

Australia claimed their third-successive Women’s T20 World Cup title and sixth in total with a 19-run victory over hosts South Africa in Cape Town.

Beth Mooney shone again on the big stage as she top-scored with an unbeaten 74 off 54 balls, hitting nine fours and a six, as Australia made 156 for six after opting to bat first at Newlands.

In reaching her half-century, Mooney became the first player to record two fifty-plus scores in Women’s T20 World Cup finals, having made an unbeaten 78 during Australia’s crushing victory over India in 2020.

South Africa opener Laura Wolvaardt kept her side in contention in their first appearance in the final with an superb 61 in response, but the Proteas lost wickets at regular intervals and ended up falling short on 137 for six.

Australia have impressed during the powerplay throughout the tournament and, after winning the toss, they got off to another fine start as Alyssa Healy and Mooney put on 36 in the first five overs.

Marizanne Kapp broke that stand when she had Healy caught for 18, but Ash Gardner picked up where her team-mate left off in a second-wicket stand worth 46 with Mooney.

Player of the tournament Gardner clubbed two sixes and two fours in making 29 before she was caught looking to go big again off the bowling of Chloe Tryon.

South Africa Cricket Womens T20 World Cup
Beth Mooney starred for Australia (Halden Krog/AP)

Grace Harris was then clean bowled by Nonkululeko Mlaba for 10 as Australia were reduced to 103 for three in the 15th over.

Despite those falling around her, Mooney stood strong at the other end and, having created history with her half-century, she helped set South Africa a challenging total.

Shabnim Ismail – fresh from her three-wicket haul in the semi-final upset of England – struck twice in successive balls in the final over to finish with figures of two for 26, while Kapp claimed two for 35, but Australia would have felt in confident mood at the midway point of the final.

The all-conquering Australians then immediately got to work with the ball as South Africa failed to capitalise on their powerplay, Tazmin Brits – player of the match against England – making 10 from 17 balls before falling to Darcie Brown.

South Africa Cricket Womens T20 World Cup
Laura Wolvaardt did her best to keep South Africa in the final (Halden Krog/AP)

The hosts were going at less than a run a ball when Kapp top-edged Gardner straight into the hands of Brown and a huge mix-up in the middle led to captain Sune Luus being run out cheaply.

That left South Africa on 54 for three but Wolvaardt’s stunning form continued as she stood firm at the top of the order, making her third-successive half-century in the tournament.

She struck five fours and three sixes to keep her side in it, but Australia all-but confirmed their sixth World Cup crown in eight editions when the 23-year-old was trapped lbw trying to sweep Megan Schutt in the 17th over.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Caroline Cluckie at the Playhouse with friends Nicola Clifford and Siobhan McLeod. Image: DC Thomson, Caroline Cluckie
Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency
2
Taymouth Marina. Image: Phil Wilkinson Photography.
Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch
3
The high end cinema and games room. Image: Savills.
Luxury Fife house with sauna, cinema room, gym and cottage on sale for £625k
4
Ronnie and Thirza McClean. Image: Thirza McClean
Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face…
5
Shaun Cooper.
Dundee dealer ‘relieved’ to be caught with nearly £10k of cannabis in Asda bag…
6
Eck Wyse and his daughter Hannah in the family chip shop in Pittenweem.
‘The heart of Pittenweem’: Wife’s tribute to fish bar owner Eck Wyse, 60
7
A Cruise ship in Dundee
Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist…
2
8
Dr Yule's daughter Rosemary Yule and minister Rev Karen Fenwick greet people arriving. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tributes paid at memorial service for tragic Forfar GP Bill Yule
9
John Alexander. Image: Alan Richardson.
Council told ‘Dundee is dying’ as raft of cuts agreed and council tax rises…
3
10
Arbroath folk have been stunned by the Porty's sudden closure. Image: Google
Pub chain hope to see Arbroath’s Portcullis rise again

More from The Courier

Major doubts over deposit return scheme as smaller drinks firms could get one-year reprieve
Riverside Park, Glenrothes. Image: Google Street View
14-year-old charged after boy assaulted in Glenrothes park
The incident took place at Dysart St Clair Parish Church in Dysart, near Kirkcaldy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Man caught breaking into Fife church while wearing high-vis jacket
Zak Rudden has got his first St Johnstone goal and Dan Phillips his first red card. Images: SNS.
ERIC NICOLSON: St Johnstone should definitely appeal Dan Phillips red card and on-loan Dundee…
Fife tattie guru John Marshall at the Kirrie event. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
IN PICTURES: Take your pick of the best shots from Kirrie Tattie Day
The gates to Kirriemuir recycling centre are set to stay permanently closed. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Monifieth and Kirriemuir recycling centres face axe in Angus Council budget
Rab's found himself back in a hotel room again.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm in a hotel room again. How did that happen?
Melville Mitchell, formerly of Cooper & McKenzie of Dundee.
Melville Mitchell: Retired Dundee menswear retailer dies aged 89
David Irvine appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth Tesco brawler rained down blows during 'nasty' broad daylight attack
Michael O'Halloran. Image: SNS.
Michael O'Halloran: Leaving St Johnstone for Cove Rangers was a 'no-brainer'

Editor's Picks

Most Commented