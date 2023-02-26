Emma Raducanu ‘on the mend’ after pulling out of Austin Open with tonsillitis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emma Raducanu ‘on the mend’ after pulling out of Austin Open with tonsillitis

By Press Association
February 26 2023, 5.50pm
Emma Raducanu has suffered more fitness issues ahead of a scheduled appearance in Austin (PA Wire/PA)
Emma Raducanu has suffered more fitness issues ahead of a scheduled appearance in Austin (PA Wire/PA)

Emma Raducanu says she is “on the mend” after having to pull out of the Austin Open with tonsillitis.

The 20-year-old, who showed no signs of the problem when attending British Vogue and Tiffany’s party in London last week, spent several days practising in Texas but was forced to withdraw on the eve of the tournament after falling ill.

However, a long-term absence does not appear on the cards after the 2021 US Open champion offered a positive update on Sunday afternoon.

Raducanu, who has spent much of the past month training at the National Tennis Centre in London, posted on her Instagram story: “Sad to be missing Austin but on the mend.”

This comes as a big blow for Raducanu, who has not played since the Australian Open in the middle of January.

She cited staying fit and healthy as her main goal in 2023 after her maiden year on tour was undermined by fitness issues and this will be a big frustration.

But she came into the first grand slam of the year Down Under having picked up an ankle problem in a warm-up tournament in Auckland and was hampered during her second-round defeat to Coco Gauff.

It means she has played just two matches so far this year and is now set to head to California to prepare for the BNP Paribas Masters in Indian Wells, which starts next Monday.

“I’m sorry to have to withdraw from the ATX Open,” Raducanu said in a statement. “I am currently suffering from tonsillitis and am unable to compete this week.

“Thank you to the tournament for the great hospitality here in Austin.”

