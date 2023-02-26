Title-chasing Barcelona suffer shock defeat at struggling Almeria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Title-chasing Barcelona suffer shock defeat at struggling Almeria

By Press Association
February 26 2023, 9.04pm Updated: February 26 2023, 10.42pm
Almeria celebrated a memorable win over LaLiga leaders Barcelona (Jose Breton/AP)
Almeria celebrated a memorable win over LaLiga leaders Barcelona (Jose Breton/AP)

Barcelona missed the chance to extend their lead at the top of LaLiga after suffering an unexpected 1-0 defeat at relegation-battling Almeria.

Real Madrid’s own title hopes looked to have suffered a blow after they played out a 1-1 draw at home to 10-man rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

However, Barca, knocked out of Europe by Manchester United on Thursday, fell behind against Almeria to a first-half goal from El Bilal Toure and could not find a way back as they suffered only their second league defeat of the season.

Despite the loss though, the Catalan giants remain seven points clear of Real at the top of the table.

Earlier on Sunday, Athletic Bilbao’s European qualification hopes were dented by a 3-2 home defeat to Girona.

Gabri Veiga scored twice as Celta Vigo moved further clear of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win over Real Valladolid, who ended the match with 10 men at Estadio de Balaidos.

A late goal from substitute Abde Ezzalzouli gave top-six hopefuls Osasuna a 3-2 win at Sevilla, who saw defender Fernando sent off in the closing moments.

Italy Soccer Serie A
Bologna’s Riccardo Orsolini celebrates scoring against Inter Milan (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

In Italy, Inter Milan lost ground at the top of Serie A after a 1-0 defeat at Bologna saw their six-match unbeaten run in all competitions come to an end.

Napoli had extended their lead to 18 points with a 2-0 success at Empoli on Saturday.

The Nerazzurri, though, were unable to respond as Riccardo Orsolini’s strike with 15 minutes left settled matters in wet and blustery conditions at the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium.

AC Milan closed up level on points with their city rivals after beating Atalanta 2-0 at San Siro, where Theo Hernandez long-range volley crashed against the woodwork and in off goalkeeper.

At the other end of the table, Salernitana pulled further clear of the drop zone with a 3-0 win home win over 10-man Monza, while it finished 2-2 between Udinese and Spezia.

Bayern Munich stormed back to the top of the Bundesliga as they beat third-placed Union Berlin 3-0 at the Allianz Arena.

Borussia Dortmund had moved above Bayern after a 1-0 win at Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Bayern, though, battled through snowy conditions to return to the summit with first-half goals from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Kingsley Coman and Jamal Musiala, on his 20th birthday.

Sadio Mane came on as a substitute during the second half for a first appearance since the injury which ruled the Senegal striker out of the World Cup in Qatar.

Sunday’s other match in Germany’s top flight saw European hopefuls Freiburg held to a 1-1 draw at home by Bayer Leverkusen.

In France, Kylian Mbappe scored twice and Lionel Messi was also on target as Paris St Germain won 3-0 at Ligue 1 rivals Marseille to move eight points clear at the top of the table.

A first-half brace from Terem Moffi helped Nice win 3-0 at rivals Monaco.

Ajaccio came from behind to win 2-1 against fellow strugglers Troyes, who saw goalscorer Mama Balde sent off late on.

Rennes won 1-0 at Nantes with an early strike from Jeremy Doku to keep themselves in the hunt for European qualification.

Auxerre boost their own survival hopes with a 1-0 win at Lorient courtesy of Rayan Raveloson’s free-kick, while Reims beat Toulouse 3-0 at Stade Auguste-Delaune and Clermont drew 1-1 with Strasbourg.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Armed police and firefighters are at Bonnethill Court in the Hilltown, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Armed police and firefighters at Dundee multi due to ongoing ‘siege’
2
Caroline Cluckie at the Playhouse with friends Nicola Clifford and Siobhan McLeod. Image: DC Thomson, Caroline Cluckie
Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency
3
Northern Light Kinross
Northern Lights stun with magical display above Dundee and Fife
4
Paul Carabine appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Met Police sting catches Tayside casino worker arranging abuse of six-year-old girl
5
Liam Fox has exited United. Image: SNS
Liam Fox departure: Dundee United’s problems run deeper than sacrificial lamb ex-boss
2
6
Ronnie and Thirza McClean. Image: Thirza McClean
Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face…
7
Ryan Edwards endured a tough afternoon in the Highlands. Image: SNS
Ryan Edwards in Dundee United fight vow as ex-Dundee boss aims ‘chucked it’ accusation…
8
Dundee City Council has set out it's budget for the 2023/24 financial year. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee budget: All key changes from brown bin permit hike to council tax rise
4
9
The incident took place at Dysart St Clair Parish Church in Dysart, near Kirkcaldy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Man caught breaking into Fife church while wearing high-vis jacket
10
Taymouth Marina. Image: Phil Wilkinson Photography.
Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch

More from The Courier

The wreck of the Endurance beneath the Weddell Sea. Image: RSGS
Team who found Sir Ernest Shackleton’s lost ship Endurance after 100 years to speak…
Angus Council's funding gap has widened at an alarming rate. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Angus Council budget: Financial black hole deepens to £60 million ahead of crunch meeting
Michael O'Halloran will go down as a St Johnstone great. Images: SNS.
Michael O'Halloran: Top 10 magic moments of a St Johnstone great
Gary Campbell is led from the High Court in Edinburgh.
Perth paedophile paid to 'direct' child abuse livestreams from Philippines
Broughty Ferry Active Travel Route
Broughty Ferry active travel project costs double to £18m - but who pays for…
Indigo Sun outlet
Popular tanning bed chain Indigo Sun to add 10 locations a year to meet…
Cupar recycling centre
Cupar recycling centre: Calls for explanation after sudden closure
Dundee United technical director Tony Asghar (left) and now departed head coach Liam Fox (right). Images: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Liam Fox is gone - Dundee United have just one roll of…
To go with story by Laura Devlin. M90 resurfacing works Picture shows; M90. M90. Supplied by M90 near Glenfarg Date; Unknown
Drivers warned of lane closures on M90 south of Perth this week
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Four more boys have been charged in connection with an assault in Glenrothes Picture shows; Riverside Park, Glenrothes. Glenrothes, Fife. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 27/02/2023
Four more teens charged with assault on boy in Glenrothes after first arrest

Editor's Picks

Most Commented