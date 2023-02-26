Award-winning Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent dies aged 92

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Award-winning Canadian actor Gordon Pinsent dies aged 92

By Press Association
February 26 2023, 10.04pm
Gordon Pinsent has died aged 92 (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Gordon Pinsent has died aged 92 (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

Gordon Pinsent, an award-winning Canadian actor acclaimed for his performance as a heartbroken husband in the film Away From Her, has died aged 92.

His family said in a statement that Pinsent died in his sleep on Saturday.

“Gordon Pinsent was one of Canada’s most iconic actors,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter. “He was passionate, captivating and endlessly talented.”

Pinsent worked for decades in radio, television and movies.

In 2008, he received the Academy of Canadian Television and Cinema’s Genie Award for best actor in a leading role for Away From Her. He played a husband losing his wife not only to Alzheimer’s but also to another man.

Canadian filmmaker Sarah Polley directed Away From Her, starring Pinsent and Julie Christie, which premiered at film festivals in 2006 before its cinema release in 2007.

“Gordon had an enormous capacity for joy in absolutely everything he did,” Ms Polley said on Twitter. “It was infectious and educational. There wasn’t a moment without a twinkle of mischief and a determination to enjoy the moment.”

Pinsent was born in Grand Falls, Newfoundland, in 1930, and began acting in his late teens. With his deep baritone voice, he played in radio drama on the CBC before working in movies and television.

Pinsent spent about four years in the Canadian Army in the early 1950s.

After returning to acting, he appeared on children’s shows in the early 1960s, including CBC’s The Forest Rangers. He later appeared in dozens of Canada’s top television shows, including The Red Green Show, and was the voice of the animated elephant King Babar on TV and in a movie.

He appeared in the 1968 Steve McQueen movie, The Thomas Crown Affair, and portrayed the US president in the Milos Forman film, Colossus: The Forbin Project.

In the 2001 movie The Shipping News, Pinsent played newspaperman Billy Pretty, and during filming, he helped other cast members perfect the Newfoundland accent.

Pinsent starred in Away From Her when he was 76. Polley said as she read the Alice Munro short story, The Bear Came Over The Mountain, she envisioned a film starring Pinsent.

Pinsent’s own wife of 45 years, actress Charmion King, died of emphysema some months before the mainstream release of Away From Her, forcing Pinsent to re-examine the film’s themes of quiet despair.

“It was something I wasn’t necessarily drawing on except in the general sense of how anyone must feel at a certain time of life after spending so many years with a partner,” Pinsent said during a 2007 interview, a few weeks after King’s death.

“It’s almost impossible to grasp … how do you prepare?” he said. “Where does love go? Where do you go, the leftover?”

King and Pinsent had one child together, actress Leah Pinsent. He also had two children, Barry and Beverly, from an earlier marriage.

In 2013, Pinsent starred in Don McKellar’s acclaimed Newfoundland-set comedy The Grand Seduction, earning a Canadian Screen Award for best supporting actor. In 2018, he released a short film he wrote, Martin’s Hagge, about a middle-aged writer with anxiety and depression.

“I really love writing … writing is good, it’s even better than good when you hit those peaks, and it’s the same feeling oddly enough in acting,” Pinsent said. “It’s that lovely thing where you get that zone, that peak of joy, and it reminds you of why you started it all.”

