Dave Chisnall beats Luke Humphries to win fourth European Tour title By Press Association February 26 2023, 10.12pm Dave Chisnall won his fourth European Tour title (Steven Paston/PA)

Dave Chisnall claimed his fourth European Tour title after beating Luke Humphries in the Baltic Sea Darts Open final in Germany. The 42-year-old Englishman returned to the winners' circle after an 8-5 victory over compatriot Humphries in what was a significant return to form. It was his first title since winning in Belgium last year and a decade since his maiden win in this competition. CHIZZY IS THE CHAMPION! 🏆What a weekend it's been for Dave Chisnall!The St Helens star fires in a 101 average in Sunday's showpiece to lift the fourth European Tour title of his career! pic.twitter.com/fmFZnaLeh0— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) February 26, 2023 He hit eight 180s and finished with an impressive average of 101.31, rounding off a good day which saw him earlier beat Gerwyn Price, Martin Schindler and Jonny Clayton on his way to the final. Humphries had a memorable 2022 on the European Tour with four victories, but could not keep pace with Chisnall in Kiel.