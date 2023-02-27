In Pictures: 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards By Press Association February 27 2023, 1.30am In Pictures: 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards (Jordan Strauss/AP) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up British and and Irish talent mingled with fellow Hollywood stars at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards. The event is the last major US awards show ahead of the Oscars next month. Stars including Colin Farrell, Paul Mescal, Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh, were among the famous faces who shone on the ceremony’s red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday. Colin Farrell, from left, Kerry Condon, and Brendan Gleeson (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Ana de Armas (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Bill Nighy (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Cate Blanchett (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Barry Keoghan (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Michelle Yeoh (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Austin Butler (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Angela Bassett (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Paul Mescal (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Eddie Redmayne (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jennifer Coolidge (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Bill Murray (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Julia Garner (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Christina Applegate, left, and Sadie Grace LeNoble (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Andrew Garfield (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Emily Blunt, left, and John Krasinski (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Brendan Fraser (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jackie Sandler, left, and Adam Sandler (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Andrew Garfield, left, and Eddie Redmayne (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Quinta Brunson (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jessica Chastain (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Zendaya (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Stephanie Hsu (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Theo James (Jordan Strauss/AP) Cara Delevingne (Jordan Strauss/AP) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency 2 Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch 3 Luxury Fife house with sauna, cinema room, gym and cottage on sale for £625k 4 Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face… 5 Dundee dealer ‘relieved’ to be caught with nearly £10k of cannabis in Asda bag… 6 ‘The heart of Pittenweem’: Wife’s tribute to fish bar owner Eck Wyse, 60 7 Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist… 2 8 Tributes paid at memorial service for tragic Forfar GP Bill Yule 9 Council told ‘Dundee is dying’ as raft of cuts agreed and council tax rises… 3 10 Pub chain hope to see Arbroath’s Portcullis rise again More from The Courier Zak Rudden targets more goals and points for St Johnstone - talk of permanent… Kinross-shire villagers still waiting for key road safety improvements - 7 years after winning… Flying Scotsman at 100: Photographer behind iconic trackside image recalls world famous steam train's… Forfar got tea then sympathy after Hampden cup clash with Rangers in 1978 SNP failure to dual the A9 is an 'insult' to locals, admits party leadership… Does Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation mean her independence strategy is dead? cHeRries Awards 2023 extends deadline for entries Brechin firm Matrix driving students’ ambition to find winning formula for Silverstone New Fife clinic removing offensive tattoos for free First look at planned community sports hub in Stanley Editor's Picks Major doubts over deposit return scheme as smaller drinks firms could get one-year reprieve Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency REVEALED: The massive rescue bill after London pals scaled Forth Bridge and sparked rail chaos Tributes paid at memorial service for tragic Forfar GP Bill Yule Monifieth and Kirriemuir recycling centres face axe in Angus Council budget Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face just weeks apart GP Crisis: Interactive map shows practices that have closed in Tayside and Fife Perth Tesco brawler rained down blows during ‘nasty’ broad daylight attack Most Commented 1 Dundee's roads not fit for ill-fated e-bike scheme, say city's cyclists 2 Dundee's Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went to meet his local voters 3 Perthshire's John Swinney 'profoundly' disagrees with Kate Forbes' views on gay marriage 4 Major boost for Humza Yousaf as he secures backing of every Dundee SNP politician 5 SNP veteran Fergus Ewing votes against his own party in anger at A9 dualling failure 6 STEVE FINAN: Why is your councillor silent on Dundee's Olympia pool saga? 7 COURIER OPINION: Embark Dundee e-bike scheme failed to deliver on its promise 8 SNP leadership front runner Humza Yousaf accused of breaking promises to cancer patients in Tayside 9 Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found 10 Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks