In Pictures: 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

In Pictures: 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards

By Press Association
February 27 2023, 1.30am
In Pictures: 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards (Jordan Strauss/AP)
In Pictures: 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards (Jordan Strauss/AP)

British and and Irish talent mingled with fellow Hollywood stars at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards.

The event is the last major US awards show ahead of the Oscars next month.

Stars including Colin Farrell, Paul Mescal, Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh, were among the famous faces who shone on the ceremony’s red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday.

29th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Colin Farrell, from left, Kerry Condon, and Brendan Gleeson (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
29th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Ana de Armas (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
29th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Bill Nighy (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
29th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Cate Blanchett (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
29th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Barry Keoghan (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
29th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Michelle Yeoh (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
29th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Austin Butler (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
29th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Angela Bassett (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
29th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Paul Mescal (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
29th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Eddie Redmayne (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
29th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Jennifer Coolidge (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
29th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Bill Murray (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
29th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Julia Garner (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
29th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Christina Applegate, left, and Sadie Grace LeNoble (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
29th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Andrew Garfield (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
29th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Emily Blunt, left, and John Krasinski  (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
29th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Brendan Fraser (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
29th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Jackie Sandler, left, and Adam Sandler (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
29th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Andrew Garfield, left, and Eddie Redmayne (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
29th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Quinta Brunson (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
29th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Jessica Chastain  (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
29th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Zendaya (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
29th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Stephanie Hsu  (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
29th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Theo James (Jordan Strauss/AP)
29th Annual SAG Awards – Arrivals
Cara Delevingne (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Caroline Cluckie at the Playhouse with friends Nicola Clifford and Siobhan McLeod. Image: DC Thomson, Caroline Cluckie
Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency
2
Taymouth Marina. Image: Phil Wilkinson Photography.
Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch
3
The high end cinema and games room. Image: Savills.
Luxury Fife house with sauna, cinema room, gym and cottage on sale for £625k
4
Ronnie and Thirza McClean. Image: Thirza McClean
Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face…
5
Shaun Cooper.
Dundee dealer ‘relieved’ to be caught with nearly £10k of cannabis in Asda bag…
6
Eck Wyse and his daughter Hannah in the family chip shop in Pittenweem.
‘The heart of Pittenweem’: Wife’s tribute to fish bar owner Eck Wyse, 60
7
A Cruise ship in Dundee
Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist…
2
8
Dr Yule's daughter Rosemary Yule and minister Rev Karen Fenwick greet people arriving. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tributes paid at memorial service for tragic Forfar GP Bill Yule
9
John Alexander. Image: Alan Richardson.
Council told ‘Dundee is dying’ as raft of cuts agreed and council tax rises…
3
10
Arbroath folk have been stunned by the Porty's sudden closure. Image: Google
Pub chain hope to see Arbroath’s Portcullis rise again

More from The Courier

Zak Rudden is up and running for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
Zak Rudden targets more goals and points for St Johnstone - talk of permanent…
Former councillor Mike Barnacle
Kinross-shire villagers still waiting for key road safety improvements - 7 years after winning…
Alec Cowper's iconic shot of the Flying Scotsman and rail fans on the tracks at Tay Bridge Station in 1964.
Flying Scotsman at 100: Photographer behind iconic trackside image recalls world famous steam train's…
The Forfar players drink tea at full-time after holding Rangers to a 2-2 draw over 90 minutes. Image: DC Thomson.
Forfar got tea then sympathy after Hampden cup clash with Rangers in 1978
Ash Regan is running to become SNP leader.
SNP failure to dual the A9 is an 'insult' to locals, admits party leadership…
Nicola Sturgeon shocked Scotland by quitting. Image: PA.
Does Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation mean her independence strategy is dead?
The cHeRries Awards are back for 2023. Image: Paul Glendell.
cHeRries Awards 2023 extends deadline for entries
Students Michael MacLellan, Izabela Nowakowska and Calum Thow with Matrix International general manager Hamish Oag (left) and operations manager Allan Mason. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Brechin firm Matrix driving students’ ambition to find winning formula for Silverstone
Smooth Clinic has opened a new premises in Cupar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
New Fife clinic removing offensive tattoos for free
An artist's impression of the proposed sports hub. Image: Stanley Development Trust
First look at planned community sports hub in Stanley

Editor's Picks

Most Commented