In Pictures: 29th Screen Actors Guild Awards

British and and Irish talent mingled with fellow Hollywood stars at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards.

The event is the last major US awards show ahead of the Oscars next month.

Stars including Colin Farrell, Paul Mescal, Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh, were among the famous faces who shone on the ceremony’s red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Colin Farrell, from left, Kerry Condon, and Brendan Gleeson (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ana de Armas (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Bill Nighy (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Cate Blanchett (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Barry Keoghan (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Michelle Yeoh (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Austin Butler (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Angela Bassett (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Paul Mescal (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Eddie Redmayne (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Coolidge (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Bill Murray (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Julia Garner (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Christina Applegate, left, and Sadie Grace LeNoble (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Andrew Garfield (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Emily Blunt, left, and John Krasinski (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Brendan Fraser (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jackie Sandler, left, and Adam Sandler (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Andrew Garfield, left, and Eddie Redmayne (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Quinta Brunson (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Jessica Chastain (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Zendaya (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Stephanie Hsu (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Theo James (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Cara Delevingne (Jordan Strauss/AP)