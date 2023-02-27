‘Brutal’ lessons of Holocaust exposed amid fears for crisis-hit Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

‘Brutal’ lessons of Holocaust exposed amid fears for crisis-hit Europe

By Press Association
February 27 2023, 2.46am
Historian Dan Stone (Dan Stone/PA)
Historian Dan Stone (Dan Stone/PA)

A British historian has laid bare the “brutal” horrors of the Holocaust in a stark warning against the return of far right hate.

Professor Dan Stone, author of The Holocaust: An Unfinished History, said the ripple effect of the extermination of six million Jewish people in the Second World War was still being felt.

And nearly 80 years on, the threat of genocide remains as the world faces multiple crises including the climate emergency and war in Ukraine.

In an interview with the PA news agency, Prof Stone said: “Antisemitism remains a live issue. Racism is a live issue.

“I think the fault lines that have been created in the world now will exacerbate those issues, particularly the climate emergency.

“The growth in the number of climate refugees – which we can fairly confidently predict is going to happen in the coming decades – will obviously be instrumentalised by the far right. You can see this happening already.

“The attacks on migrants, the attack in Knowsley, the attempt by the far right to mobilise people against migrants, I think that’s only going to increase.”

He called for more “human solidarity” to solve the world’s problems rather than blaming minority groups.

“Genocide doesn’t happen because a couple of individuals wake up one morning and think, ‘Oh, I’m going to kill all the x, y, or z’. It happens as an unfolding of a dynamic process in society usually in times of crisis or warfare,” he said.

Knowsley protest
Police in riot gear outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley, Merseyside (Peter Powell/PA)

Prof Stone, who is director of the Holocaust Research Institute at Royal Holloway, University of London, said the Holocaust remains embedded in modern culture and something society “will never be done with”.

“We only have to think about Vladimir Putin talking about ‘de-Nazifying’ Ukraine as a pretext for invasion, to see that Holocaust memory continues to shape the geopolitics of the world that we live in,” he said.

“The rise of the populist right and Brexit, the climate emergency, all of these things shape the way that we see the world differently. That drives us to interpret the Holocaust differently.”

In his newly published book, Prof Stone sheds light on little-known facts and tackles common misconceptions that he said “urgently” needed to be corrected.

While the Holocaust concerned the persecution of German Jews by the Nazi regime from 1933, this group only account for about 5% of the victims, with most being in eastern Europe, he said.

“There are over a million of them whose names we still don’t even know because whole communities were simply wiped out.

Auschwitz stock
Auschwitz in Poland was the ‘apogee’ of the Nazi death camp (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“That also means that not only Germans were perpetrators. This is really crucial – everywhere that the Nazis went they found collaborators. The Holocaust is a continent-wide crime.”

It spread out as far afield as France, Romania, Norway, the Netherlands, Ukraine and Hungary, with perpetrators ranging from antisemitic ideologues to peasants looting their Jewish neighbour’s pots and pans, Prof Stone said.

He also dismissed the idea of German death camps as the epitome of “industrial genocide and efficient factory line killing”.

He said: “Auschwitz is the apogee of the death camp system that the Nazis built. But it doesn’t help if we only think in those terms.

“The whole process was much, much more brutal and shocking. It was an extraordinarily brutal and violent and horrific way to die. Extremely messy, visceral and unpleasant.”

He went on: “Secondly, the majority of the victims of the Holocaust were not killed in death camps.

“Half a million Jews starved to death or died of diseases in the ghettos in occupied Poland.

“About a million and a half were murdered by bullets, shot face-to-face outside the towns that they lived in in eastern Europe.

“Many others died on death marches and in other circumstances.”

With the exception of the Channel Islands, Britain was not directly affected by Nazi occupation but it was still “intimately involved” in the Holocaust story, Prof Stone said.

State visit to Germany – Day 1
Jewish monument at Bergen-Belsen prisoner of war and concentration camps in Lower Saxony, Germany, which were liberated by British soldiers in 1945 (PA)

“The news about the killing of Jews filtered through to Britain through wire intercepts in 1941 onwards,” he said. “There was a huge amount of intelligence about what was going on in the Nazi camps and, of course, the British Army liberated Belsen so the British were deeply involved in almost all aspects of the Holocaust.”

Prof Stone accepted some people may feel “Holocaust fatigue” but said the targeting of a group of people for total extermination should “trouble any thinking person”, as should the persistence of paranoid antisemitic conspiracy theories.

He said: “Antisemitism is a variety of racism. The attack on Jews, as Jews, is no different from an attack on any other group of people.

“All that historians can do is to try to explain what happened, why the Nazis thought the way they did, and say that this is such a kind of crazed ideology that the continued existence of it in the world needs to be challenged.”

While the diverse voices of “extraordinary” survivors was important, Prof Stone warned against overlooking the consequences of mass killing.

And Holocaust commemorations can vary from the “kitsch” and “truly terrible” to deeply moving ones such as the memorial in Berlin to book burning on May 1 1933, he said.

Prof Stone said Holocaust education in schools should be reserved for older teenagers.

“If you want to teach young children the values of being nice to one another and not bullying and not saying racist slurs you don’t need the Holocaust to do that,” he said.

“It’s really only appropriate for older teenagers to tackle in a serious way.”

Learning about the Holocaust cannot make the world a “nicer” place, he said: “You have to create a nicer world first, and then people will be more receptive to the lessons of Holocaust education.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Caroline Cluckie at the Playhouse with friends Nicola Clifford and Siobhan McLeod. Image: DC Thomson, Caroline Cluckie
Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency
2
Taymouth Marina. Image: Phil Wilkinson Photography.
Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch
3
The high end cinema and games room. Image: Savills.
Luxury Fife house with sauna, cinema room, gym and cottage on sale for £625k
4
Ronnie and Thirza McClean. Image: Thirza McClean
Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face…
5
Shaun Cooper.
Dundee dealer ‘relieved’ to be caught with nearly £10k of cannabis in Asda bag…
6
Eck Wyse and his daughter Hannah in the family chip shop in Pittenweem.
‘The heart of Pittenweem’: Wife’s tribute to fish bar owner Eck Wyse, 60
7
A Cruise ship in Dundee
Full list of cruises coming to Dundee and Fife this year during bumper tourist…
2
8
Dr Yule's daughter Rosemary Yule and minister Rev Karen Fenwick greet people arriving. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Tributes paid at memorial service for tragic Forfar GP Bill Yule
9
John Alexander. Image: Alan Richardson.
Council told ‘Dundee is dying’ as raft of cuts agreed and council tax rises…
3
10
Arbroath folk have been stunned by the Porty's sudden closure. Image: Google
Pub chain hope to see Arbroath’s Portcullis rise again

More from The Courier

Paul Carabine appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Met Police sting catches Tayside casino worker arranging abuse of six-year-old girl
Zak Rudden is up and running for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
Zak Rudden targets more goals and points for St Johnstone - talk of permanent…
Former councillor Mike Barnacle
Kinross-shire villagers still waiting for key road safety improvements - 7 years after winning…
Alec Cowper's iconic shot of the Flying Scotsman and rail fans on the tracks at Tay Bridge Station in 1964.
Flying Scotsman at 100: Photographer behind iconic trackside image recalls world famous steam train's…
The Forfar players drink tea at full-time after holding Rangers to a 2-2 draw over 90 minutes. Image: DC Thomson.
Forfar got tea then sympathy after Hampden cup clash with Rangers in 1978
Ash Regan is running to become SNP leader.
SNP failure to dual the A9 is an 'insult' to locals, admits party leadership…
Nicola Sturgeon shocked Scotland by quitting. Image: PA.
Does Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation mean her independence strategy is dead?
The cHeRries Awards are back for 2023. Image: Paul Glendell.
cHeRries Awards 2023 extends deadline for entries
Students Michael MacLellan, Izabela Nowakowska and Calum Thow with Matrix International general manager Hamish Oag (left) and operations manager Allan Mason. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Brechin firm Matrix driving students’ ambition to find winning formula for Silverstone
Smooth Clinic has opened a new premises in Cupar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
New Fife clinic removing offensive tattoos for free

Editor's Picks

Most Commented