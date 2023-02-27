Man and teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stab incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man and teenager arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after stab incident

By Press Association
February 27 2023, 3.56am
(Peter Byrne/PA)
(Peter Byrne/PA)

A man and a teenage boy have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after another man was stabbed in Wimborne, Dorset.

Dorset Police said officers were called to an address in the Leigh Gardens area of Wimborne at 9.50pm on Sunday following reports a man had been stabbed.

Attending officers found a man in his 50s who had sustained a number of stab wounds.

He received treatment at the scene before being flown by air ambulance to hospital.

His condition has been described as serious, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police said a 15-year-old boy and a 27-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Detective Inspector Paul Graham, of Bournemouth CID, said: “An investigation into this incident is underway and officers have been carrying out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries in a bid to find out exactly what took place.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, heard anything suspicious or has any information that may assist our investigation to please get in contact with us.

“I would urge residents or passing motorists to please check their home CCTV or dashcams to see if they have captured anything of relevance.

“I understand this incident will be of concern to residents and the wider community and they can expect to see an enhanced police presence over the coming days while our enquiries continue.

“Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team will be in the area and can be approached with any direct concerns.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting incident number 26:610.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.

