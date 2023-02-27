Nissan accelerates shift to electric vehicles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nissan is speeding up its shift toward electric vehicles (EVs), especially in Europe where emissions regulations are most stringent, the company said.

The Japanese carmaker said in a statement that it will make practically all its offerings in Europe electric or series-hybrids by fiscal 2026, at 98%.

That is up from the previous target of 75%.

In Japan, the company aims to make 58% of its model offerings, up from an earlier target of 55%.

Hybrids have both a petrol engine and an electric motor, but a series hybrid uses the motor to power the vehicle’s wheels, or powertrain. The engine powers a generator for the motor.

Parallel hybrids, like Toyota’s Prius, switch back and forth between a petrol engine and electric motor.

The 2023 Nissan Leaf (Nissan North America via AP)

Nissan’s sales target in EVs and series hybrids remain unchanged for the US, at more than 40%. In China the target was cut to 35% from 40%. That includes only pure EVs, not hybrids.

The firm’s target numbers do not include expected vehicle sales of Nissan’s alliance partners, such as Renault SA of France or Mitsubishi, a smaller Japanese carmaker.

Nissan was an early leader in electric vehicles, with its Leaf, which went on sale in 2010. It has been overtaken since then by newcomers like Tesla and Chinese carmaker BYD.

Officials say Nissan, based in Yokohama, has a wealth of knowledge about EV technology, especially about how consumers use the products, and what kind of wear and tear develop on the battery and other knowledge critical for the proliferation of green cars.

Nissan plans to roll out 19 electric vehicle models by 2030, up from an earlier 15, it said.

Earlier this month, Nissan said it will invest in up to a 15% stake in Ampere, Renault’s electric vehicle and software entity in Europe.

Nissan and Renault have been working together on EV technology, with Nissan taking the lead in developing a next-generation battery.