Teenager appears in court charged with murdering 15-year-old Holly Newton By Press Association February 27 2023, 11.10am A floral tribute for the funeral of Holly Newton at Hexham Abbey in Hexham (Owen Humphreys/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 16-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murdering a girl who was stabbed to death in a market town. Holly Newton, 15, was found hurt in the Priestpopple area of Hexham, Northumberland, at around 5.10pm on January 27, and she later died in hospital. A 16-year-old boy was also taken to hospital after suffering non life-threatening injuries. Another 16-year-old, who cannot be identified by the media due to his age, appeared via a videolink at Newcastle Crown Court, charged with murder, attempted murder and having a knife. No pleas were entered during the brief hearing. A further hearing was scheduled for May before his trial on July 13. The town of Hexham came to a standstill for Holly’s funeral with hundreds of mourners wearing purple in her memory. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 EXCLUSIVE: Craig Levein eyed for stunning Dundee United return after Liam Fox exit 3 2 Man arrested and taken to hospital after armed police called to Dundee multi ‘siege’ 3 Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency 4 Northern Lights stun with magical display above Dundee and Fife 5 Met Police sting catches Tayside casino worker arranging abuse of six-year-old girl 6 Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face… 7 Man, 65, dies after industrial accident at Perthshire farm 8 Dundee budget: All key changes from brown bin permit hike to council tax rise 5 9 Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch 10 Perth paedophile paid to ‘direct’ child abuse livestreams from Philippines More from The Courier Top Dundee murder cop guilty of stalking faces career ruin Dundee harbour protesters use berthed city rig to attack oil drilling Dundee man stabbed partner through arm with kitchen knife All aboard the Boogie Bus - we're heading back to Deja Vu in Dundee Claims of racism double in Perth and Kinross schools Up to 60 Fife jobs created as 'pioneering' new recycling facility opens Dan Phillips red card: Callum Davidson explains why St Johnstone will NOT appeal Six Nations: Scotland 'can't wait' to take on nemesis Ireland after Paris battle Man to appear in court in connection with Perth disturbance Watch moment car goes up in flames on M90 near Kelty Editor's Picks Man arrested and taken to hospital after armed police called to Dundee multi ‘siege’ EXCLUSIVE: Craig Levein eyed for stunning Dundee United return after Liam Fox exit Construction begins on new Leven railway station as £116m project continues Man, 65, dies after industrial accident at Perthshire farm Relatives gather as new memorial honours victims of Dundee trawler sunk by Nazis Team who found Sir Ernest Shackleton’s lost ship Endurance after 100 years to speak in Perth Angus Council budget: Financial black hole deepens to £60 million ahead of crunch meeting Perth paedophile paid to ‘direct’ child abuse livestreams from Philippines Football referee taken to hospital after collapsing during Perthshire youth game Broughty Ferry active travel project costs double to £18m – but who pays for it? Most Commented 1 Even more teacher strikes announced as we ask for your thoughts on the issue 2 Dundee's Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went to meet his local voters 3 Dundee's roads not fit for ill-fated e-bike scheme, say city's cyclists 4 Major boost for Humza Yousaf as he secures backing of every Dundee SNP politician 5 Broughty Ferry active travel project costs double to £18m - but who pays for it? 6 Dundee budget: All key changes from brown bin permit hike to council tax rise 7 Council tax: 4.75% rise confirmed for Dundee – How much will you pay? 8 COURIER OPINION: Embark Dundee e-bike scheme failed to deliver on its promise 9 SNP leadership front runner Humza Yousaf accused of breaking promises to cancer patients in Tayside 10 EXCLUSIVE: Craig Levein eyed for stunning Dundee United return after Liam Fox exit