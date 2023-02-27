How has Erik ten Hag instantly turned Manchester United into trophy winners?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How has Erik ten Hag instantly turned Manchester United into trophy winners?

By Press Association
February 27 2023, 12.50pm Updated: February 27 2023, 12.52pm
Erik ten Hag has won his first trophy as United boss (John Walton/PA)
Erik ten Hag has won his first trophy as United boss (John Walton/PA)

Erik ten Hag has won his first trophy as Manchester United manager just nine months after taking over at one of the lowest moments in the Old Trafford giants’ recent history.

After Sunday’s 2-0 win against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final, the PA news agency takes a look at the Red Devils’ turnaround under the impressive Dutchman.

How bad were things when Ten Hag took over?

Manchester United endured a wretched 2021-22 season
Manchester United endured a wretched 2021-22 season (Steven Paston/PA)

Having finished runners-up in both the Premier League and Europa League in 2020-21, the summer additions of Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and returning star Cristiano Ronaldo further elevated expectations. But things unravelled spectacularly for United after a promising start, with 1999 treble hero Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked in November 2021 and interim replacement Ralf Rangnick overseeing a wretched end to last season. The 20-time league champions posted their worst ever Premier League points tally and were out of all cup competitions by mid-March. Far more was wrong with the team than right.

Why was Ten Hag chosen?

After an interview process for Solskjaer’s permanent successor, the club ended speculation by naming Ajax boss Ten Hag as the man to lead them forward on April 21, 2022. Ten Hag was a proven winner at Ajax, having left with three Eredivisie titles, two Dutch cups and an unforgettable run to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019, plus he had shown an ability to nurture young talent and develop players.

What did Ten Hag do to get started?

Erik ten Hag got straight to work last May
Erik ten Hag got straight to work last May (Manchester United Handout)

Having set out his long-term vision to the club hierarchy of building an exciting, winning team, Ten Hag stepped up planning for the new role as soon as Ajax had wrapped up last season’s Eredivisie crown. The 53-year-old flew to London and held a variety of meetings, from intricately planning pre-season to the summer recruitment strategy, before officially starting the job on May 23 – the day after he watched his new team limp to a 1-0 loss at Crystal Palace under Rangnick in the final game of the Premier League season. “Work hard, 100 per cent committed and then I’m sure we will get success,” he said at his unveiling press conference.

How has Ten Hag reshaped things?

Erik ten Hag celebrates the Carabao Cup win with summer signings Lisandro Martinez and Antony
Erik ten Hag celebrates the Carabao Cup win with summer signings Lisandro Martinez and Antony (John Walton/PA)

Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Jesse Lingard left at the end of their deals, with Ten Hag’s acquisitions largely having links to the Eredivisie. Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen joined along with Lisandro Martinez and Antony directly from former club Ajax, although serial winner Casemiro was the most eye-catching signing. Only left-back Malacia arrived in time for the pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia, where the meticulous disciplinarian’s fingerprints were evident from the first friendly. That high pressing, attacking football brought a 4-0 win against rivals Liverpool in Bangkok and continues to be a hallmark of a side that has beaten Manchester City, Arsenal and Barcelona, among other big names, this season.

What change has he made to the culture?

Luke Shaw recently highlighted Ten Hag’s control and rules – discipline that saw Alejandro Garnacho shunned on tour and in-form Marcus Rashford start on the bench against Wolves on New Year’s Eve having overslept and been late to a team meeting. Long-serving Shaw also said the United boss keeps “everyone on their toes” by dropping underperforming players, saying “in the past that’s not been the case”. United captain Harry Maguire was dropped after the first two games of the season ended in defeat and has struggled for starts ever since. As for star name Ronaldo, the disgruntled frontman missed the pre-season due to family matters and was annoyed about his utilisation in the first section of the season. The 37-year-old’s critical, explosive interview with Piers Morgan saw his contract cancelled. United have won 15 out of 19 matches in all competitions since Ronaldo’s exit, losing just once at Premier League leaders Arsenal.

What next for Ten Hag and United?

Sunday’s Carabao Cup win was United’s first silverware since 2017, ending their longest trophy drought in 40 years. It saw Ten Hag join Jose Mourinho as the only managers in United’s history to win a major trophy in their first season and on-loan Wout Weghorst – the surprise replacement for departed star Ronaldo – says they are “hungry for more”. The striker said his manager is “living to win”, meaning attention turns straight from winning silverware to clawing back Arsenal’s league lead, progressing in the Europa League and knocking West Ham out of the FA Cup on Wednesday night. The United boss received applause from Sir Alex Ferguson, chief executive Richard Arnold and co-owner Avram Glazer in the tunnel after Sunday’s win at Wembley, but he knows there is plenty more to do.

