In Pictures: Ground-breaking former Commons speaker Betty Boothroyd

Baroness Betty Boothroyd, who was the first woman to be elected speaker of the House of Commons, has died aged 93.

Betty Boothroyd campaigning as a Labour candidate (PA)

Betty Boothroyd during her performance at the House of Lords and House of Commons ‘Parliamentary Palace of Varieties Show’ (John Stillwell/PA)

The former Commons speaker with actor Eric Sykes during a senior citizens’ awards ceremony (Andy Butterton/PA)

The current Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, paid tribute to Lady Boothroyd as “one of a kind”.

Former PM Edward Heath with the then-prime minister Tony Blair and Betty Boothroyd (Peter Jordan/PA)

The Queen sharing a joke at a farewell audience with Betty Boothroyd at Buckingham Palace (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Baroness Betty Boothroyd donning her robes ahead of her introduction into the House of Lords (Michael Stephens/PA)

She became the first woman to be elected speaker in April 1992, staying on in the role until October 2000.

Labour MPs Margaret Beckett, Mo Mowlam and Ann Taylor with Betty Boothroyd sampling ‘Femme Fatale’ beer at the Houses of Parliament (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Betty Boothroyd marking her retirement as speaker of the Commons with a speech to MPs in 2000 (PA)

Baroness Betty Boothroyd was the first woman to be speaker of the House of Commons (Victoria Jones/PA)

Betty Boothroyd was described as ‘one of a kind’ (Matthew Fearn/PA)