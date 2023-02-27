In Pictures: Ground-breaking former Commons speaker Betty Boothroyd By Press Association February 27 2023, 12.52pm Betty Boothroyd with her Madame Tussauds wax double (Ben Curtis/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Baroness Betty Boothroyd, who was the first woman to be elected speaker of the House of Commons, has died aged 93. Betty Boothroyd campaigning as a Labour candidate (PA) Betty Boothroyd during her performance at the House of Lords and House of Commons ‘Parliamentary Palace of Varieties Show’ (John Stillwell/PA) The former Commons speaker with actor Eric Sykes during a senior citizens’ awards ceremony (Andy Butterton/PA) The current Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, paid tribute to Lady Boothroyd as “one of a kind”. Former PM Edward Heath with the then-prime minister Tony Blair and Betty Boothroyd (Peter Jordan/PA) The Queen sharing a joke at a farewell audience with Betty Boothroyd at Buckingham Palace (Fiona Hanson/PA) Baroness Betty Boothroyd donning her robes ahead of her introduction into the House of Lords (Michael Stephens/PA) She became the first woman to be elected speaker in April 1992, staying on in the role until October 2000. Labour MPs Margaret Beckett, Mo Mowlam and Ann Taylor with Betty Boothroyd sampling ‘Femme Fatale’ beer at the Houses of Parliament (Stefan Rousseau/PA) Betty Boothroyd marking her retirement as speaker of the Commons with a speech to MPs in 2000 (PA) Baroness Betty Boothroyd was the first woman to be speaker of the House of Commons (Victoria Jones/PA) Betty Boothroyd was described as ‘one of a kind’ (Matthew Fearn/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 EXCLUSIVE: Craig Levein eyed for stunning Dundee United return after Liam Fox exit 3 2 Man arrested and taken to hospital after armed police called to Dundee multi ‘siege’ 3 Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency 4 Northern Lights stun with magical display above Dundee and Fife 5 Met Police sting catches Tayside casino worker arranging abuse of six-year-old girl 6 Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face… 7 Man, 65, dies after industrial accident at Perthshire farm 8 Dundee budget: All key changes from brown bin permit hike to council tax rise 5 9 Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch 10 Perth paedophile paid to ‘direct’ child abuse livestreams from Philippines More from The Courier Top Dundee murder cop guilty of stalking faces career ruin Dundee harbour protesters use berthed city rig to attack oil drilling Dundee man stabbed partner through arm with kitchen knife All aboard the Boogie Bus - we're heading back to Deja Vu in Dundee Claims of racism double in Perth and Kinross schools Up to 60 Fife jobs created as 'pioneering' new recycling facility opens Dan Phillips red card: Callum Davidson explains why St Johnstone will NOT appeal Six Nations: Scotland 'can't wait' to take on nemesis Ireland after Paris battle Man to appear in court in connection with Perth disturbance Watch moment car goes up in flames on M90 near Kelty Editor's Picks Man arrested and taken to hospital after armed police called to Dundee multi ‘siege’ EXCLUSIVE: Craig Levein eyed for stunning Dundee United return after Liam Fox exit Construction begins on new Leven railway station as £116m project continues Man, 65, dies after industrial accident at Perthshire farm Relatives gather as new memorial honours victims of Dundee trawler sunk by Nazis Team who found Sir Ernest Shackleton’s lost ship Endurance after 100 years to speak in Perth Angus Council budget: Financial black hole deepens to £60 million ahead of crunch meeting Perth paedophile paid to ‘direct’ child abuse livestreams from Philippines Football referee taken to hospital after collapsing during Perthshire youth game Broughty Ferry active travel project costs double to £18m – but who pays for it? Most Commented 1 Even more teacher strikes announced as we ask for your thoughts on the issue 2 Dundee's Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went to meet his local voters 3 Dundee's roads not fit for ill-fated e-bike scheme, say city's cyclists 4 Major boost for Humza Yousaf as he secures backing of every Dundee SNP politician 5 Broughty Ferry active travel project costs double to £18m - but who pays for it? 6 Dundee budget: All key changes from brown bin permit hike to council tax rise 7 Council tax: 4.75% rise confirmed for Dundee – How much will you pay? 8 COURIER OPINION: Embark Dundee e-bike scheme failed to deliver on its promise 9 SNP leadership front runner Humza Yousaf accused of breaking promises to cancer patients in Tayside 10 EXCLUSIVE: Craig Levein eyed for stunning Dundee United return after Liam Fox exit