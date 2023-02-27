Hundreds blocked on Croatia roads as snowstorm causes chaos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hundreds blocked on Croatia roads as snowstorm causes chaos

By Press Association
February 27 2023, 1.36pm
A snowplough moves snow at a petrol station near Ravna Gora, Croatia (AP)
A snowplough moves snow at a petrol station near Ravna Gora, Croatia (AP)

Hundreds of people in Croatia have spent the night in their cars or at petrol stations and reception centres after a snowstorm halted traffic and cut off parts of the country.

The sudden change in the weather over the weekend after a period of warm and balmy days has also snarled up traffic in neighbouring Serbia and Bosnia, leaving areas in western Serbia without power and cutting railway traffic to neighbouring Montenegro.

Croatian authorities said roads leading to and from the Adriatic Sea coastline remain closed because of snow and strong winds.

Snow in Bosnia
A man carrying an umbrella, crosses a bridge during heavy snowfall in Sarajevo, Bosnia (AP)

Media reported that cars and buses were parked along the main Croatian highway as they wait to move on.

Officials urged people to postpone any planned trips after closing down roads following unsuccessful attempts earlier to briefly reopened them to traffic.

“We all knew it (bad weather) was coming,” said senior emergency official Damir Trut for regional N1 television. “I am really surprised people didn’t listen.”

Natalia Turbic, local emergency official in Gracac in central Croatia, said about 300 people have stayed in the reception centres that have been set up because of the situation.

Bad weather in Serbia
Serbia and the rest of the region were hit by a sudden weather change this weekend (AP)

Others sought places in private accommodation in the area, she said.

State television HRT reported that hundreds of people that couldn’t reach the reception centres stayed in buses and cars or looked for gas station cafes nearby which opened their doors for stranded motorists and passengers.

People were lying on the floor or sleeping on chairs, HRT said. A group of football fans who were travelling from the capital Zagreb to the coastal town of Split were among those stuck on the way.

“There is no use in getting irritated,” Melita Ancic, a bus passenger, told HRT. “These are extraordinary circumstances. We just need to be patient.”

Shovelling snow in Bosnia
A man shovels snow from the courtyard of the mosque in old part of Sarajevo, Bosnia (AP)

Marijan Grubisic was travelling from Germany to Bosnia when he got stranded. He told HRT that “we didn’t expect something like this”.

“It’s been tough, lots of snow, very hard, very cold,” he said.

While the situation was most dramatic in Croatia, problems were also reported in western Serbia and higher-altitude regions of Bosnia.

Serbia’s state railway company said that trains to Montenegro were not running, mostly because of fallen trees and problems in power supply in areas near the two countries’ border.

The towns of Prijepolje and Bajina Basta were without electricity overnight Sunday to Monday, the Tanjug news agency reported.

Bosnian authorities said on Monday that heavy snow and wind have slowed down traffic throughout the country, especially in the mountains.

Traffic authorities urged caution, saying landslides and fallen trees are causing further problems.

