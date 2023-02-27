Man City can’t afford to drop many more points, says Pep Guardiola

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man City can’t afford to drop many more points, says Pep Guardiola

By Press Association
February 27 2023, 1.56pm Updated: February 27 2023, 2.54pm
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City take on Bristol City in the FA Cup in midweek (Tim Goode/PA).
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City take on Bristol City in the FA Cup in midweek (Tim Goode/PA).

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola feels his side have little room for error in the Premier League title race.

The champions could find themselves five points behind leaders Arsenal come their next league game against Newcastle on Saturday if the Gunners beat Everton in midweek.

Guardiola said at a press conference: “I have the feeling in the Premier League many things are going to happen.

“Everyone is going to drop points but we cannot drop many if we are going to fight until the end.”

Despite claiming a crucial victory over their chief title rivals at the Emirates Stadium earlier this month, City have been inconsistent since the World Cup.

They restored some confidence after frustrating draws against Nottingham Forest and RB Leipzig in the last week, however, with a convincing 4-1 win at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Guardiola said: “The game we are playing is good. The results could be better – in terms of winning at Spurs or Nottingham – but sometimes that happens.

“Of course it’s not exceptional – it’s OK, it’s good – but I don’t have complaints with the way we are playing and fighting.

“I said after the last game against Bournemouth that the mood in the locker room is exceptional and the guys are doing everything, and that’s enough for me.”

City are back in action on Tuesday as they travel to Championship side Bristol City in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Guardiola expects a reasonable test against Nigel Pearson’s side, who have not lost since Boxing Day.

The City boss said: “Last 12 games no defeat – that gives me a lot of info. It means they are there.

“My scouts say they are good team, the manager has a lot of experience. He did really well at Leicester and Watford.

“It’s a final. The FA Cup is an important competition, really important. It’s a serious team that is going to play tomorrow.”

The game could provide an opportunity for £45million summer signing Kalvin Phillips to make a rare start.

Kalvin Phillips
Kalvin Phillips has endured a frustrating start to life at Manchester City (Adam Davy/PA).

The England international has started just one game for City in a curious campaign in which he was expected to ease some of the midfield burden on Rodri.

As well as injury problems, the 27-year-old was criticised by Guardiola for being overweight and he has struggled to get meaningful game time off the bench.

Yet he was given 35 minutes at the Vitality Stadium at the weekend and could see more action in the season’s decisive weeks.

Guardiola said: “Kalvin is adapting and adjusting a little bit. Some players need a bit more time.

“I have the feeling he needs a little bit more time to learn more about our rhythm, but it was so important for him to play the minutes he played at Bournemouth for the rhythm.

“Of course we need him until the end of the season because there are many games, but Rodri is so important at the moment. That is the reason why (he has not played much).”

