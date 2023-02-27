Former Liverpool star John Barnes given more time to clear tax debt By Press Association February 27 2023, 2.14pm Former Watford, Liverpool and England footballer John Barnes has been give more time to clear a tax debt (Jacob King/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Former Watford, Liverpool and England footballer John Barnes has been given more time to clear a tax debt. A judge in a specialist court on Monday adjourned a hearing to allow “settlement negotiations” to taken place. Judge Sally Barber considered the case at an Insolvency and Companies Court hearing in London. HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) officials have lodged a bankruptcy petition. Megan Vanderhook, who represented HMRC at the hearing, indicated that Barnes owed at least £200,000 – and told the judge that he had repaid £100.000. She said an adjournment would allow “settlement negotiations” to take place. Judge Barber said the case would be reconsidered on May 22. Barnes, 59, who was not at the hearing, played for Watford, Liverpool, and Newcastle. He also won 79 England caps between 1983 and 1995 – and was head coach at Celtic after ending his playing career. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 EXCLUSIVE: Craig Levein eyed for stunning Dundee United return after Liam Fox exit 3 2 Man arrested and taken to hospital after armed police called to Dundee multi ‘siege’ 3 Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency 4 Northern Lights stun with magical display above Dundee and Fife 5 Met Police sting catches Tayside casino worker arranging abuse of six-year-old girl 6 Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face… 7 Man, 65, dies after industrial accident at Perthshire farm 8 Dundee budget: All key changes from brown bin permit hike to council tax rise 4 9 Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch 10 Perth paedophile paid to ‘direct’ child abuse livestreams from Philippines More from The Courier Dan Phillips red card: Callum Davidson explains why St Johnstone will NOT appeal Six Nations: Scotland 'can't wait' to take on nemesis Ireland after Paris battle Man to appear in court in connection with Perth disturbance Watch moment car goes up in flames on M90 near Kelty Mum reveals 20 videos of pupil attacks and fights she says were filmed at… Even more teacher strikes announced as we ask for your thoughts on the issue 3 Monday court round-up — 'Shining' menace and dog lead attack Fast Fords: Colin McRae's rally Escort outshone at auction by £590,000 Sierra LEE WILKIE: Dundee can't allow days like Saturday to come back to haunt them… Football referee taken to hospital after collapsing during Perthshire youth game Editor's Picks Man arrested and taken to hospital after armed police called to Dundee multi ‘siege’ EXCLUSIVE: Craig Levein eyed for stunning Dundee United return after Liam Fox exit Construction begins on new Leven railway station as £116m project continues Man, 65, dies after industrial accident at Perthshire farm Relatives gather as new memorial honours victims of Dundee trawler sunk by Nazis Team who found Sir Ernest Shackleton’s lost ship Endurance after 100 years to speak in Perth Angus Council budget: Financial black hole deepens to £60 million ahead of crunch meeting Perth paedophile paid to ‘direct’ child abuse livestreams from Philippines Football referee taken to hospital after collapsing during Perthshire youth game Broughty Ferry active travel project costs double to £18m – but who pays for it? Most Commented 1 Dundee's Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went to meet his local voters 2 Dundee's roads not fit for ill-fated e-bike scheme, say city's cyclists 3 Perthshire's John Swinney 'profoundly' disagrees with Kate Forbes' views on gay marriage 4 Major boost for Humza Yousaf as he secures backing of every Dundee SNP politician 5 SNP veteran Fergus Ewing votes against his own party in anger at A9 dualling failure 6 Broughty Ferry active travel project costs double to £18m - but who pays for it? 7 Dundee budget: All key changes from brown bin permit hike to council tax rise 8 Council tax: 4.75% rise confirmed for Dundee – How much will you pay? 9 STEVE FINAN: Why is your councillor silent on Dundee's Olympia pool saga? 10 COURIER OPINION: Embark Dundee e-bike scheme failed to deliver on its promise