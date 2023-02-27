Police release CCTV of car used by gunmen who shot off-duty detective

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police release CCTV of car used by gunmen who shot off-duty detective

By Press Association
February 27 2023, 3.24pm
Police have released CCTV footage of the Ford Fiesta used by the gunmen who shot senior detective John Caldwell (PSNI/PA)
Police have released CCTV footage of the Ford Fiesta used by the gunmen who shot senior detective John Caldwell (PSNI/PA)

Police have released CCTV footage of the car used by the gunmen who shot senior detective John Caldwell at a sports complex in Co Tyrone last week.

At least 10 shots were fired during the attack, with two hitting vehicles in the car park.

A reward worth up to £20,000 is also being offered by the independent charity Crimestoppers to anyone who has key information about those responsible.

At a press conference in Omagh, Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan appealed to anyone who had seen the car in the two weeks before the attack.

“Today I am releasing CCTV footage of the car used by the gunmen. This is a blue Ford Fiesta, registration number MGZ 6242. It was then fitted with false plates, FRZ 8414, prior to the attack,” Mr Corrigan said.

“Our CCTV footage shows the car leaving the sports complex and turning left on to the Killyclogher Road immediately after the shooting. We then know it travelled past Glendale Service Station to the Racolpa Road where they abandoned the car and set it on fire.

“We have established that the car was purchased in Ballyclare on Wednesday February 8 and was observed travelling towards Belfast on the M2 motorway that night.

“It was next noted leaving Belfast at around 9.30pm on Tuesday February 21 – the night before the attack on John – and travelled along the M1 motorway in the direction of Coalisland/Omagh.

“My appeal today is for anyone who knows where this car was kept in Belfast in the preceding two weeks or anyone who knows where it was stored after it travelled to Omagh on the Tuesday night.”

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell has been fighting for his life in hospital since he was shot in front of his young son in Co Tyrone last Wednesday.

He was targeted at a sports centre in Omagh, where he coaches a youth football team, by, police believe, two gunmen who fired multiple shots. As of Monday his condition remains critical but stable.

Police are also reviewing an unverified claim of responsibility by the New IRA.

Coleraine shooting
PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell (David Young/PA)

Last week, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said they believe the attack was terror-related, describing the New IRA as their primary line of inquiry.

Six men, aged 22, 38, 43, 45, 47 and 71, are being questioned in police custody.

Twelve searches in Omagh and surrounding area have also been carried out.

On Sunday night, a typed message appeared on a wall in Londonderry, purportedly from the New IRA and claiming responsibility for Mr Caldwell’s attempted murder.

It was signed by “T O’Neill” – a name previously used by the dissident terrorist group.

It said: “The Irish Republican Army claim responsibility for the military operation targeting senior Crown Force member John Caldwell.

“An active service unit of the IRA were in position to target the enemy within our chosen kill zone with other armed volunteers giving cover.

“All volunteers returned safely to base.

“Irish Republican Army intelligence are now in possession of security information regarding the out of bounds movement of Crown Force personnel.

“We would say this, you still have to try and live a normal life day-to-day, one of these days the IRA will be waiting. T O’Neill.”

On Monday, Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said: “Police are aware of the claim of responsibility.

“We are currently reviewing its contents as part of the overall investigation.

“On Friday, we confirmed that we were treating the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell as terrorist-related and our primary line of enquiry was the New IRA.”

Mr Corrigan said it is believed that “a number of people” were involved in the attack.

“Quite clearly, this attack was carefully planned and was planned in advance,” he said.

“A vehicle has been obtained weeks ahead of the attack on John, it travelled down the night before on false plates.

“I believe that a number of people were involved in the plan to attack and kill John, they haven’t been successful but there have been a number of people involved in this. It has been carefully planned, it carries all the signs of a terrorist attack that we’ve seen in the past.”

He added: “The PSNI is working closely with our officers to ensure their welfare and wellbeing. We’re also making officers more aware of personal security factors. The fact is, the threat level at the moment is severe, an attack is likely – we have seen that this week.”

On Saturday, people gathered in the village of Beragh and in nearby Omagh to show their solidarity with Mr Caldwell.

